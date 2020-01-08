4 Medicinal Mushrooms That May Protect Your Pet Against Cancer

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Wellness Direct reports that according to the American Veterinary Medical Society, almost 50% of all dogs and 32% of all cats over the age of 10 will develop cancer. Younger pets are also increasingly at risk.

To protect dogs and cats against the threat of cancer, US researchers are looking to Asia and studying medicinal mushrooms that people in China and Japan have used for centuries to combat cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"Certain mushrooms contain agents with anticancer activity and immunomodulatory properties that may help fight cancer and certain other diseases," says Dr. Frank Markland, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. "This is supported by research on canine and feline patients."



These Asian mushrooms are extremely high in antioxidants and other vital biologically active compounds that have been proven to strengthen the immune system and promote longevity:

Turkey Tail Mushroom: These medicinal mushrooms have been used for centuries in Asian cultures to treat various diseases and cancers. They deliver significant amounts of Polysaccharopeptides (PSP), which have been proven to delay the growth of cancerous tumors in dogs and improve their survival rate.

Reishi Mushroom: These woody fungi are known as one of the top natural superfoods and have been used for thousands of years to fight inflammation, cancer, heart disease, hormonal imbalances, and more. Reishi mushroom contains beta-glucans that increase the immune system's T-cell levels and lowers inflammatory responses caused by stress, poor diet, and other environmental factors. It also contains ganoderic acids that have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Shiitake Mushroom: According to the Journal of Nutrition, shiitake mushrooms provide antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal protection and help to control blood sugar and reduce inflammation. They contain all eight essential amino acids as well as linoleic acid, an essential fatty acid, and have been used in Japan to treat heart disease, hepatitis, high blood pressure, and infectious diseases.

Maitake Mushroom: Maitake mushrooms are loaded with vitamins and active ingredients that stimulate the immune system and promote natural hormone balance and healthy cell growth. These mushrooms contain beta-1, 6 glucan polysaccharide components that stimulate the immune system and reduce abnormal cell growth. They have been used for decades in Asia to help minimize the toxic effects of radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

"As a pet lover, I think it makes sense that the compounds in mushrooms be included in your pet's diet or included by nutritional supplements," says Dr. Markland.

Now pet owners can get all of these powerful immune-boosting mushrooms -- along with a rare strain of white turmeric that is six times more bioavailable and has strong anti-inflammatory properties -- in one all-natural health supplement formulated specifically for cats and dogs.

VetSmart Formulas Critical Immune Defense was developed by veterinarians and scientists to help protect pets of all ages against disease by boosting their immune system and promoting healthy cell growth.

Critical Immune Defense is not available in retail stores and can be found only at PetWellnessDirect.com.

http://getvsf.com/cid-press

About VetSmart Formulas:

VetSmart Formulas is a line of high-quality pet supplements sold directly to consumers by Pet Wellness Direct, an online pet wellness company founded in 2015. The company's all-natural products are made in the USA in FDA audited labs, have no artificial ingredients or flavors, are wheat-free, and are based on scientifically superior formulas that pet professionals demand.

