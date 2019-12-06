06.12.2019 02:05:00

4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages The Chemours Company (CC) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys: Application Deadline Approa...

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) investors who have suffered significant losses on Chemours common stock, options and/or bonds to submit their loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The December 9, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the company is fast approaching. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: Feb. 16, 2017Aug. 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 9, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CC 
Contact An Attorney Now: CC@hbsslaw.com
                                              844-916-0895

The New Chemours Company (CC) Securities Class Action:

A recent class action was filed against the company and its senior executives, which now includes all purchasers of Chemours' publicly traded securities, including common stock, options and bonds

The eligible security IDs are as follows: 163851108, 163851AA6, 163851AB4, 163851AD0, 163851AE8, AS7476128, EK8986813, US1638511089, US163851AA61, US163851AB45, US163851AD01, US163851AE83, USU16309AA13, XS1827600724, BDB7NR8, BDB7NS9, BDFVFH0, BDGH0J4, BWG09Q6, BXC7XM2, and BZ0CTP8.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors by inappropriately accounting and accruing reserves for its environmental liabilities.

Beginning on May 6, 2019, investors began to learn the truth about Chemours' improper accounting through a series of partial disclosures ending on August 1, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Chemours concealed its environmental liability from investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Chemours should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email mailto:CC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-day-deadline-alert-hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-the-chemours-company-cc-investors-who-suffered-significant-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys--application-deadline-approaching-and-case-now-covers-all-publ-300970406.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

