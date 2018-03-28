|
4 Times You Think Travel Insurance Will Cover a Missed Flight When it Actually Won't
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many travelers have the misconception that travel insurance will pay them just because their trip doesn't go as smoothly as planned. While most policies can pay travelers back if their flight is delayed, leading travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains 4 times travel insurance won't cover a missed flight.
You Got Caught Up in Long Security Lines
Travel insurance will not pay travelers back who miss their flight because of long security lines. The Travel Delay benefit can only cover travelers who are delayed for reasons specifically listed by their policy, most commonly these covered reasons include flight delays caused by bad weather or a mechanical breakdown.
You Got Stuck in Traffic on the Way to the Airport
Getting caught in traffic on the way to the airport does not automatically trigger travel insurance coverage. Some policies can cover travelers who miss their flight because they were delayed while driving to the airport, but only if they are involved in or delayed due to an accident.
You Didn't Have Enough Time Between Connecting Flights
Many travel insurance policies can cover a missed connection if it's caused by inclement weather or a mechanical breakdown. However, travel insurance will not cover travelers who miss their connecting flight because they simply didn't have enough time to switch planes.
You Got Bumped Off Your Flight by the Airline
Airlines have made news headlines recently for overbooking and bumping passengers off of flights. Unfortunately, your airline bumping you off of a flight is not considered a covered delay by travel insurance.
