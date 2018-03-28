28.03.2018 19:41:00

4 Times You Think Travel Insurance Will Cover a Missed Flight When it Actually Won't

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many travelers have the misconception that travel insurance will pay them just because their trip doesn't go as smoothly as planned. While most policies can pay travelers back if their flight is delayed, leading travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains 4 times travel insurance won't cover a missed flight.

You Got Caught Up in Long Security Lines
Travel insurance will not pay travelers back who miss their flight because of long security lines. The Travel Delay benefit can only cover travelers who are delayed for reasons specifically listed by their policy, most commonly these covered reasons include flight delays caused by bad weather or a mechanical breakdown.

You Got Stuck in Traffic on the Way to the Airport
Getting caught in traffic on the way to the airport does not automatically trigger travel insurance coverage. Some policies can cover travelers who miss their flight because they were delayed while driving to the airport, but only if they are involved in or delayed due to an accident.

You Didn't Have Enough Time Between Connecting Flights
Many travel insurance policies can cover a missed connection if it's caused by inclement weather or a mechanical breakdown. However, travel insurance will not cover travelers who miss their connecting flight because they simply didn't have enough time to switch planes.

You Got Bumped Off Your Flight by the Airline
Airlines have made news headlines recently for overbooking and bumping passengers off of flights. Unfortunately, your airline bumping you off of a flight is not considered a covered delay by travel insurance.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH
Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare insurance products side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com

Available Topic Expert:
Carolyn Leckie
carolynleckie8@gmail.com 
727-260-5012

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-times-you-think-travel-insurance-will-cover-a-missed-flight-when-it-actually-wont-300621140.html

SOURCE Squaremouth

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:10
Festerer US-Dollar sorgt für Gegenwind
08:32
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation geht weiter zurück
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich
Zur Wochenmitte präsentieren sich die Börsen in Übersee uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB