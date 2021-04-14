4,781.60 Million Barrels growth expected in Crude Oil Market | Rise in Global Demand for Oil to Drive growth | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global crude oil market is set to grow by 4,781.60 mn barrels during 2021-2025. However, the market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the foreast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. are some of the major market participants. Increasing upstream investments will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Crude Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Crude Oil Market is segmented as below:

Production Area

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40237

Crude Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the crude oil market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Crude Oil Market size

Crude Oil Market trends

Crude Oil Market industry analysis

The rise in global demand for oil is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Related Reports on Energy Include:



Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market - Global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market is segmented by product (hardware components and software systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Well Testing Services Market - Global well testing equipment market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Crude Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist crude oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the crude oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the crude oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crude oil market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Production area

Market segments

Comparison by Prodcution area

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Production area

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Qatar Petroleum

Rosneft Oil Co.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/crude-oil-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-781-60-million-barrels-growth-expected-in-crude-oil-market--rise-in-global-demand-for-oil-to-drive-growth--17000-technavio-research-reports-301265889.html

SOURCE Technavio