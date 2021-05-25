SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’394 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0958 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.2%  Gold 1’880 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’755 11.0%  Dollar 0.8969 -0.1%  Öl 68.4 2.6% 
25.05.2021 04:30:00

4.55 thousand units Growth Expected in the Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market|North America to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is set to grow by 4.55 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Audi AG, Daimler AG, Dallara Group Srl, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, Multimatic Inc., Porsche AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the competitive high-performance vehicle market, the advanced robotics manufacturing spurring mass-production of monocoque chassis, and the joint collaborations between various stakeholders will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    o   ICE Vehicles
    o   Electric Vehicles
  • Geography
    o   North America
    o   Europe
    o   APAC
    o   South America
    o   The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Audi AG, Daimler AG, Dallara Group Srl, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, Multimatic Inc., Porsche AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market size
  • Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market trends
  • Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market industry analysis

The competitive high-performance vehicle market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of R&D may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive carbon monocoque chassis market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market size and its contribution to the parent market
  •  Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive carbon monocoque chassis market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  •  Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • ICE vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  •  Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Audi AG
  • Daimler AG
  • Dallara Group Srl
  • Koenigsegg Automotive AB
  • McLaren Group Ltd.
  • Muhr und Bender KG
  • Multimatic Inc.
  • Porsche AG
  • Toyota Motor Corp.
  • Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

﻿

