3radical Wins Contract with Mediacorp to Offer Online Users Exclusive Interactive Digital Experiences

Innovative engagement solution to encourage readership and boost loyalty

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in audience engagement and earned data solutions, today announced the signing of its newest client, Mediacorp, Singapore's national media network and largest content creator.

Mediacorp selected 3radical's solution to drive web traffic, readership, and consumer data capture in support of the 20th anniversary of TODAY, their fully-digital, mobile-first newsroom. 3radical's strategic engagement solutions provide a mutually-beneficial environment motivating Mediacorp's readers to interact with the brand in a more connected capacity.

3radical's Voco gamification software enables Mediacorp to provide memorable interactions that inspire and incentivize audiences while earning their data on a permissioned basis.

Michael D. Fisher, CEO at 3radical, added: "Mediacorp is a great example of how content creators must transform their digital experiences to meet the constantly changing needs of consumers, earn their engagement, and get a better understanding of each reader. We are so excited to be helping Mediacorp address this ever-evolving landscape by creating compelling engagement exchanges that more effectively drive loyal readers now and in the future."

Checkout TODAY's Play and Win for yourself – live from Nov 9 – Dec 4.

To learn more about capturing earned data through mutually-beneficial value exchanges via 3radical's Voco audience engagement platform, please visit www.3radical.com.

About Mediacorp

Mediacorp is Singapore's national media network and largest content creator. Its purpose is to create engaging and trusted content, as well as to connect communities and inspire people. Mediacorp engages over three million people in Singapore daily across four languages on its digital platforms including meWATCH, meLISTEN and CNA.asia, six TV channels and 11 radio stations. Beyond Singapore, Mediacorp also has a growing international audience through CNA and content distributed across markets.

With a focus on nurturing talent and growing the sector, the company is committed to investing in nation-wide initiatives like Star Search, Anugerah, Yaar Antha Star and SPOP, commissioning a wide variety of work from local content creators, and collaborating with institutes of higher learning. As Singapore's first local Multi-Channel Network in partnership with YouTube, Mediacorp is also committed to developing a network of digital content creators.

For advertisers, Mediacorp has partnered industry-leading brands like ESPN, Mothership, Popcorn, Singapore Tatler, theAsianparent, VICE, YouTube and 99.co to form the Mediacorp Digital Network in offering more effective content-driven solutions.

Mediacorp is the recipient of industry accolades including New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia) and Asian Academy Creative Awards.

About 3radical

3radical provides organizations with an innovative way to achieve unprecedented engagement and earn data directly from their audiences. Using 3radical's award winning Voco gamification software and supported by comprehensive strategy and execution services, business users have the ability to quickly create and publish interactive digital experiences based on a wide array of template mechanics and rewards informed by the latest game science theory. These compelling online experiences are delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by preference data, real-time decisioning, and learning based on billions of interactions. Every exchange results in fully-permissioned, "earned data" provided willingly by the individual in a transparent, mutually beneficial environment – critical to informing the business and elevating communication strategies, especially as other data sources become less effective. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.