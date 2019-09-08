3P Expands Its Thermoplastic Range with Cryogenic PEEK for High Pressure Valves

VALENCIA, Spain, September 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3P has strongly invested in developing its Xytrex® range, a range of thermoplastic materials with wide applications in fluid handling systems. Xytrex® 480, more commonly known as X480, is believed as the new success for cryogenic applications. With virgin PCTFE X850 and X860, valve and pump industry can choose the best solution depending on temperature and pressure.

"We are very proud of this development, which has overcome the problems our customers meet in cryogenic applications. While we can go as low as -200°C (-320 F) compared to -255°C (- 427F) with PCTFE, the parts based on X480 are easily used even at 250°C (+480F)", says Séverine Pujol, Fluid Handling Systems Market Manager and in charge of the Xytrex product line development "What's even more important is that X480 valve seats withstand higher pressure. Finally, customers can choose between 2 solutions optimized whether for pressure or medium."

To ensure industrial availability of the parts, 3P's Innovation & Development teams have focused on transforming distinct grades of polymer. "In addition to cryogenic temperatures, we wanted a large range of properties such as chemical resistance, durability and toughness, this is why we focused on PEEK," commented Ms Pujol,"We identified the requested behavior in PEEK grade and specified the polymer with promising performance at ultra low temperatures. Our 25 years experience in PEEK transformation eventually achieved the solution with a process displaying these properties."

Already unveiled during Achema 2018, along with other new materials, X480 has been thoroughly tested since then by top partners in the valve industry. Positive feedbacks comfort 3P teams in the success of Xytrex® 480, which is already commercially available as basic shapes or machined seats. Main target applications are cryogenic valves as well as pumps for OEMs or processors and operators in any cryogenic application.

About 3P - Performance Plastics Products:

From idea to design & production, the company 3P - Performance Plastics Products develops critical solutions in high performance plastics and composites (PTFE, PFA, FEP, PEEK, etc, virgin or filled). Innovation and 50 years in most various manufacturing processes allow to find out the appropriate solutions for our industrial customers with complex needs.

For Fluid Handling Systems, 3P designs its own compounds to improve longevity and efficiency. 3P's products are especially assessed in pumps and valves for the petrochemical industry.

For more information:

Marketing & communication: Eric NAUDIN, enaudin(at)3Pcorporate(dot)com, +33 (0)3 25 87 96 00

Technical information about Xytrex®: xytrex(at)3Pcorporate(dot)com

SOURCE 3P PERFORMANCE PLASTICS PRODUCTS