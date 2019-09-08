08.09.2019 16:00:00

3P Expands Its Thermoplastic Range with Cryogenic PEEK for High Pressure Valves

VALENCIA, Spain, September 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3P has strongly invested in developing its Xytrex® range, a range of thermoplastic materials with wide applications in fluid handling systems. Xytrex® 480, more commonly known as X480, is believed as the new success for cryogenic applications. With virgin PCTFE X850 and X860, valve and pump industry can choose the best solution depending on temperature and pressure.

"We are very proud of this development, which has overcome the problems our customers meet in cryogenic applications. While we can go as low as -200°C (-320 F) compared to -255°C (- 427F) with PCTFE, the parts based on X480 are easily used even at 250°C (+480F)", says Séverine Pujol, Fluid Handling Systems Market Manager and in charge of the Xytrex product line development "What's even more important is that X480 valve seats withstand higher pressure. Finally, customers can choose between 2 solutions optimized whether for pressure or medium."

To ensure industrial availability of the parts, 3P's Innovation & Development teams have focused on transforming distinct grades of polymer. "In addition to cryogenic temperatures, we wanted a large range of properties such as chemical resistance, durability and toughness, this is why we focused on PEEK," commented Ms Pujol,"We identified the requested behavior in PEEK grade and specified the polymer with promising performance at ultra low temperatures. Our 25 years experience in PEEK transformation eventually achieved the solution with a process displaying these properties."

Already unveiled during Achema 2018, along with other new materials, X480 has been thoroughly tested since then by top partners in the valve industry. Positive feedbacks comfort 3P teams in the success of Xytrex® 480, which is already commercially available as basic shapes or machined seats. Main target applications are cryogenic valves as well as pumps for OEMs or processors and operators in any cryogenic application.

About 3P - Performance Plastics Products:
From idea to design & production, the company 3P - Performance Plastics Products develops critical solutions in high performance plastics and composites (PTFE, PFA, FEP, PEEK, etc, virgin or filled). Innovation and 50 years in most various manufacturing processes allow to find out the appropriate solutions for our industrial customers with complex needs.

For Fluid Handling Systems, 3P designs its own compounds to improve longevity and efficiency. 3P's products are especially assessed in pumps and valves for the petrochemical industry.

For more information:
Marketing & communication: Eric NAUDIN, enaudin(at)3Pcorporate(dot)com, +33 (0)3 25 87 96 00
Technical information about Xytrex®: xytrex(at)3Pcorporate(dot)com

 

SOURCE 3P PERFORMANCE PLASTICS PRODUCTS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Neues Paradigma am Ölmarkt
06.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Georg Fischer - Aufwärtskorrektur im bestehenden Abwärtstrend!
06.09.19
Vontobel: Neue Credit Linked Note auf Thyssenkrupp
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
02.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf U-BLOX
02.09.19
Raiffeisen: Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise
Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
China will ähnliche Digitalwährung wie Facebook herausbringen
So lief es für Buffett-Aktien im bisherigen Jahresverlauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
UBS plant offenbar Reorganisation des Investment Banking - Aktie gefragt
KW 36: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI überwand vor dem Wochenende die 10'000er Marke -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street präsentiertd sich nach mauen Arbeitsmarktdaten uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB