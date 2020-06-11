3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound is Coming to Steam

GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYCITY announces that 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound will be released worldwide on Steam in July 2020.

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound is a retooled version of the original console version of 3on3 FreeStyle with the PC audience in mind. It carries on the Unreal Engine foundation of the original game along with the same free-to-play design.



Rebound features a PC tailored user interface and user experience. Full keyboard & controller support will be supported at launch. Regionally dedicated matchmaking servers have been prepared for major regions such as North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe to provide a seamless online PVP experience for players. The game will support up to 9 languages including English, Thai, and Indonesian.



Young Ho Park, CEO of JOYCITY shares, "We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound for PC and Steam gamers. We worked hard to capture the excitement of the original console game and bring it over to 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound for PC. With the original game having over a million downloads worldwide, we will do our best to provide the continuous stream of entertainment and excitement that the 3on3 franchise is known for."



The Steam Store Page and a new official teaser trailer for 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound will be revealed on June 11th. More information and events will be made available leading up to the launch.



