|
02.03.2021 23:00:00
3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:
- JP Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8 a.m. EDT.
- Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2021 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. EDT.
These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.
About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.
Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
Tony Riter
(651) 733-1141
Media Contact:
Tim Post
(651) 733-9789
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-events-301239027.html
SOURCE 3M
Inside
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich mit Abschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}