Plus500 Depot
11.03.2026 08:39:01

3i Infrastructure To Invest About EUR 300 Mln For Majority Stake In Lefdal Mine Datacenter

(RTTNews) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L), a UK-based infrastructure investment company, on Wednesday agreed to invest about 300 million euros to acquire a majority stake in Lefdal Mine Datacenter.

The completion of the deal is expected in summer 2026.

The overall investment will total about 400 million euros and will be controlled by 3i Investments plc, the company's investment manager.

The largest investor in the selling fund will reinvest alongside 3i Infrastructure.

The transaction also includes the acquisition of a small portfolio of operating renewable assets.

Lefdal Mine Datacenter currently operates 37 MW of data center capacity and has an additional 43 MW of contracted capacity under construction.

The company said the facility benefits from Norway's low-cost power supply and uses underground infrastructure and closed-loop seawater cooling technology to improve efficiency.

The investment will partly redeploy proceeds from the previously announced 1.14 billion euros realization of TCR.

Lefdal Mine Datacenter, a Norwegian data center campus, from a fund managed by Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

On Tuesday, 3i Infrastructure closed trading 1.02% higher at GBp 347 on the London Stock Exchange.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

