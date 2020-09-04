3DOM Enters Singapore Market to Provide Reliable Battery Energy Storage Systems for Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan-based smart energy solutions provider, 3DOM, has announced its entry into the Singapore market, where it has established its Southeast Asia (SEA) regional office, overseeing the fundraising and business development activities of the organisation outside of Japan, with a sharp focus on reliable battery energy storage systems (BESS). SEA is home to some 670 million people, and its electricity demand is expected to increase from 47 gigawatts (GW) in 2020 to 130 GW in 2030, much of which is expected to be renewables. Although SEA's recent growth in electricity demand has been at an average of 6% per year — among the fastest in the world — grids remain unstable in many nations, providing ample room for 3DOM's safer, more reliable and more sustainable BESS products to assist in the development of best practices in energy consumption in the region.

3DOM is a cutting edge technology company, specialising in the creation of advanced separators and next-generation batteries for electric vehicles, marine vessels, renewable energy, drones and other fields. Entering SEA to extend and enhance their services, primarily utility energy storage systems (ESS), to developing nations in the region, the group will be offering two different options, on-grid BESS, and off-grid BESS. The former will be widely deployed at large power grids, enabling better grid stability, reactive power, frequency balancing and spinning reserve with immediate deployment capability. Off-grid systems, on the other hand, are stand-alone systems that take advantage of a combination of energy management techniques and technologies to generate reliable power and reduce overall costs, leading to a more convenient way to store energy for facilities that do not have access to the main grid.

Both systems will be powered by 3DOM's cutting edge Lithium Rechargeable Battery Technology, in which the extremely stable homogeneous three-dimensional pore structure of its proprietary separator reduces the precipitation of lithium dendrites, a major cause of battery inefficiency. This ensures uniform energy distribution, excellent heat resistance, large energy capacity and an increased life cycle while preventing short circuits, overheating and explosions.

"We see huge potential in the energy sector here in Southeast Asia with many countries now looking to increase the clean energy in their energy mix. At 3DOM, our mission has always been to disrupt the energy landscape across industries through our carefully researched and versatile battery technology. While we see clean energy as the future, the transition process is much more complex with a mix of energies requiring equally complex solutions. As we expand further, we hope to collaborate with other experienced players in this industry to help formulate those solutions for a better future," says Andrew Khine, CEO of 3DOM Singapore.

Marking its entry into the SEA market, 3DOM has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Conny One and Greentech International, who will both be engaged for the design and development of the BESS, as well as the installation and commissioning of the BESS at their respective sites. This MoU serves as the beginning of 3DOM's footprint expansion across the region, as Greentech International provides an accelerated entry through its experience in the SEA electrical distribution market, while Conny One provides innovative solutions in system integration. This collaboration ensures the BESS is assembled and functions to its best potential.

"We are excited to be working with 3DOM and Greentech International in bringing cutting-edge BESS technology to nations and companies in this region. I am confident that this is just the beginning of a long partnership that will see us working hand in hand to make renewable energy production, storage and consumption much safer and more accessible for everyone," says Kenneth Foo, Business Development Director of Conny One.

"Embarking on this project is something we take great pride in as we believe our collaboration with both 3DOM and Conny One will be able to benefit many governments and individuals seeking cleaner and more sustainable energy usage. Through our experience in electrical distribution in this region, it is clear to see there is a need for more efficient BESS technology that 3DOM is bringing to the table," adds Bernard Sim, Managing Director of Greentech International.

While the adoption of renewable energy is the future of energy production and consumption, it is important to allow developing nations to transition into 100% renewable energy production at a safe and realistic pace. With its entry into SEA, 3DOM hopes to provide solutions and alternatives to inefficient energy consumption practices in the region, while introducing safer and more sustainable alternatives through its highly efficient and advanced battery technology. Additionally, 3DOM looks to further expand its BESS solutions to smart grids in the near future.

- End -

About 3DOM Singapore

Incorporated in July 2019, 3DOM Singapore serves as the SEA regional office of 3DOM, overseeing the fundraising and business development activities of the organisation outside of Japan, with a particular focus on energy storage systems (ESS). 3DOM's cutting-edge Lithium Rechargeable Battery Technology aims to resolve energy issues and build sustainable societies, across prominent industries such as Electric Vehicles, Renewable Energy, Residential Homes, Marine Vessels and Air Drones. For more information, please visit https://3dom.sg/.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200904/2907998-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200904/2907998-1-b

SOURCE 3DOM