08.08.2019 14:17:00

3dcart partners with ClearSale to deliver comprehensive eCommerce fraud protection for customers

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International fraud protection leader ClearSale announced today that it inked a partnership with leading eCommerce platform 3dcart. This featured partnership offers 3dcart customers advanced card-not-present fraud protection that combines machine learning with human expertise to deliver the industry's highest order approvals and lowest rates of false positives. Customers using ClearSale will also receive guaranteed protection from costly fraud-related chargebacks.

"We are proud to have a partner like ClearSale, a company that shares our commitment to safety and security for our online merchants," explained Gonzalo Gil, 3dcart CEO. "This will provide our stores with the kind of top-notch transactional security that allows businesses to focus on their own growth rather than worrying about fraud. We strive to provide the best quality eCommerce services to our clients, so partnering with ClearSale is an obvious choice for us."

"Becoming a 3dcart featured partner is quite exciting, as we are building a strong relationship to offer 3dcart customers the same services that our major retail clients worldwide rely on to stop fraud," said Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale EVP and Partner. "We're always here for our clients, with proprietary AI-based tools that analyze orders for signs of fraud, plus the world's largest manual review team to make sure valued customers aren't turned away in error. Our fraud prevention capabilities and 3dcart's eCommerce resources are a winning combination for merchants."

ClearSale is the largest global company focused on preventing card-not-present fraud. In addition to its partnership with 3dcart, ClearSale serves more than 3,000 direct clients worldwide, including Walmart, Chanel, and Sony. Using ClearSale's comprehensive fraud protection solution, 3dcart customers can sell without fear of e-commerce fraud and enjoy more order approvals, fewer false positives and no fraud-related chargebacks.

For more information about 3dcart's partnership with ClearSale, visit https://offer.clear.sale/referral-form-3dcart.

About ClearSale

ClearSale helps e-retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Its solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk, then manually reviews every suspect transaction, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. More information at https://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About 3dcart

3dcart (https://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is the most SEO-friendly eCommerce platform for retailers and internet marketers to grow their online stores' traffic and sales. 3dcart includes 24x7 Technical Support, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes, order management software, built-in blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3dcart-partners-with-clearsale-to-deliver-comprehensive-ecommerce-fraud-protection-for-customers-300898365.html

SOURCE ClearSale

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:39
DAX-Future: Trading am Support
10:49
Vontobel: Silber auf Aufholjagd: Konsolidiert die Gold-Silber-Ratio?
09:08
SMI mit Stabilisierungsversuch
08:53
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Gesundheitssektor & Beyond Meat
07.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger, Marathon Oil, ConocoPhillips
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.19
Schroders: Welche Instrumente bleiben den Zentralbanken der Industriestaaten?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Novartis-Aktie verliert: FDA-Vorwurf der Datenmanipulation für Zolgensma - Novartis weist Kritik zurück
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
Lyft übertrifft Erwartungen - Aktie hebt ab
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Disney-Aktie verliert: Disney erleidet Gewinneinbruch trotz 'Avengers'-Erfolg
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet
SMI schliesst etwas schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Dow letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der DAX präsentiert sich höher. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB