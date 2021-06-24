SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’229 1.1%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0957 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’777 -0.1%  Bitcoin 32’100 4.0%  Dollar 0.9185 0.0%  Öl 75.6 0.3% 

24.06.2021 20:34:00

3DB Inc. Files Early Warning Report Regarding Nexoptic Technology Corp.

EDMONTON, AB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the "Corporation" or "3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on June 24, 2021, 3DB disposed (the "Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 1,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") through the private market.

As of June 2, 2021, the effective date of the last early warning report filed by 3DB, 3DB owned and controlled 22,674,153 Common Shares and 1,269,176 conditional warrants ("Warrants"). Following the Disposition, as of June 24, 2021, 3DB owns and controls 19,363,148 Common Shares and 1,269,176 Warrants.

Pursuant to the calculations required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), following the Disposition, 3DB's ownership of NexOptic since the effective date of the last early warning report decreased by approximately 2.23%, from approximately 16.12% to approximately 13.89% of the outstanding Common Shares on a diluted basis calculated in accordance with the provisions of NI 62-103. All security holding percentages provided herein are based on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of NexOptic as disclosed in the Management Discussion & Analysis for NexOptic for the period ended March 31, 2021.

The required early warning report is being filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com as of the date hereof.

NexOptic is located at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

3DB Inc.
Attention: Darcy Daugela
2500 - 10175 101 ST NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5J 0H3
Telephone: 587-708-0402

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NexOptic Technology Corp.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:19 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
11:34 Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 3. Quartal / Booking Holdings / EasyJet / TUI
10:28 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Schweizer Titel
09:58 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
09:06 SMI im Konsolidierungsmodus
23.06.21 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
Dow Jones geht mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
Mike Novogratz: Neue Katalysatoren für den Bitcoin-Kurs zeichnen sich ab
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Novartis will offenbar 2021 rund 50 Millionen Dosen BioNTech-Impfstoff abfüllen
US-Börsen im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit