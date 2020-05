3D Systems Appoints Wayne Pensky Interim Chief Financial Officer

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced that Wayne Pensky, former chief financial officer of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), has been appointed interim CFO, effective May 26. The company has initiated an executive search to identify a permanent replacement for Todd Booth, executive vice president and CFO, who has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities.

"I am excited and grateful to have a person of Wayne's caliber take a pause in his retirement to join our leadership team on an interim basis," said incoming 3D Systems President and CEO Jeff Graves. "Wayne is a seasoned CFO with tremendous experience and a proven track record who will help ensure that we make meaningful progress during this transition period."

Pensky retired in 2017 after 24 years with Hexcel, a multinational manufacturer of advanced composite materials used in aerospace and industrial applications. He served as CFO for his last 10 years with the company, during which time Hexcel's revenue doubled to more than $2 billion and its net income grew nearly four-fold. Prior to that, he held a variety of financial leadership roles including head of Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Pensky began his career with Arthur Andersen & Co, where he served 14 years. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company's best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company's application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

