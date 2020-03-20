3D Printing in Global Construction: 2019-2027 Market Insights by Printing Method, Material Type, Printing Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing in Construction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the global 3D printing in construction market presents a detailed information of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global 3D printing in construction market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the 3D printing in construction market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global 3D printing in construction market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in the study on the global 3D printing in construction market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global 3D printing in construction market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global 3D printing in construction market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global 3D printing in construction market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of the changing trends in material types on the global 3D printing in construction market?

Would North America continue to remain the most dominant regional market for providers of equipment for 3D printing in construction in the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global 3D printing in construction market during the forecast period?

Which are leading companies operating in the global 3D printing in construction market?

List of Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global 3D Printing in Construction Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Trends Analysis

4.4. Key Market Indicator

4.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global 3D Printing in Construction Market

4.7. Value Chain Analysis - Global 3D Printing in Construction Market

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Printing Method

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Key Findings

5.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Printing Method, 2017-2027

5.3.1. Extrusion

5.3.2. Powder Bonding

5.3.3. Others (Additive Welding, etc.)

5.4. Printing Method Comparison Matrix

5.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Printing Method



6. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material Type

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Concrete

6.3.2. Metal

6.3.3. Composite

6.3.4. Plastic

6.3.5. Others (Foam, Gypsum, Geopolymer, etc.)

6.4. Material Type Comparison Matrix

6.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Material Type



7. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Printing Type

7.1. Overview & Definitions

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Printing Type, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Full Building

7.3.2. Modular Components of Building (Walls, Ceilings, Floors, etc.)

7.4. Printing Type Comparison Matrix

7.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Printing Type



8. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Overview & Definitions

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

8.3.1. Buildings

8.3.1.1. Residential

8.3.1.2. Commercial & Industrial

8.3.2. Infrastructure

8.4. End-user Comparison Matrix

8.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America

9.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix

15.2. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Share Analysis, by Company

15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Basic Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)

15.3.1. Apis Cor

15.3.2. COBOD International A/S

15.3.3. Contour Crafting Corporation

15.3.4. CyBe Construction

15.3.5. ICON

15.3.6. MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING, LLC

15.3.7. MX3D

15.3.8. WASP CSP S.r.l.

15.3.9. XtreeE

15.3.10. Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

16. Key Takeaways



