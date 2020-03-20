20.03.2020 18:15:00

3D Printing in Global Construction: 2019-2027 Market Insights by Printing Method, Material Type, Printing Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing in Construction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the global 3D printing in construction market presents a detailed information of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global 3D printing in construction market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the 3D printing in construction market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global 3D printing in construction market.

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in the study on the global 3D printing in construction market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global 3D printing in construction market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global 3D printing in construction market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.

Key Questions Answered

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global 3D printing in construction market between 2019 and 2027?
  • What is the influence of the changing trends in material types on the global 3D printing in construction market?
  • Would North America continue to remain the most dominant regional market for providers of equipment for 3D printing in construction in the next few years?
  • Which factors would hinder the global 3D printing in construction market during the forecast period?
  • Which are leading companies operating in the global 3D printing in construction market?

List of Topics Covered

1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global 3D Printing in Construction Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Trends Analysis
4.4. Key Market Indicator
4.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global 3D Printing in Construction Market
4.7. Value Chain Analysis - Global 3D Printing in Construction Market
4.8. Market Outlook

5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Printing Method
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.2. Key Findings
5.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Printing Method, 2017-2027
5.3.1. Extrusion
5.3.2. Powder Bonding
5.3.3. Others (Additive Welding, etc.)
5.4. Printing Method Comparison Matrix
5.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Printing Method

6. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material Type
6.1. Overview & Definitions
6.2. Key Findings
6.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027
6.3.1. Concrete
6.3.2. Metal
6.3.3. Composite
6.3.4. Plastic
6.3.5. Others (Foam, Gypsum, Geopolymer, etc.)
6.4. Material Type Comparison Matrix
6.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Material Type

7. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Printing Type
7.1. Overview & Definitions
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Printing Type, 2017-2027
7.3.1. Full Building
7.3.2. Modular Components of Building (Walls, Ceilings, Floors, etc.)
7.4. Printing Type Comparison Matrix
7.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Printing Type

8. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Overview & Definitions
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
8.3.1. Buildings
8.3.1.1. Residential
8.3.1.2. Commercial & Industrial
8.3.2. Infrastructure
8.4. End-user Comparison Matrix
8.5. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by End-user

9. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
9.3. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Attractiveness, by Region

10. North America 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix
15.2. Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Share Analysis, by Company
15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Basic Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)
15.3.1. Apis Cor
15.3.2. COBOD International A/S
15.3.3. Contour Crafting Corporation
15.3.4. CyBe Construction
15.3.5. ICON
15.3.6. MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING, LLC
15.3.7. MX3D
15.3.8. WASP CSP S.r.l.
15.3.9. XtreeE
15.3.10. Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

16. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm0gxt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printing-in-global-construction-2019-2027-market-insights-by-printing-method-material-type-printing-type-end-user-and-region-301027427.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
10:44
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
08:04
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
06:03
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:26
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
Voraussichtlich ab Herbst zu kaufen: Diese Features könnte die neue Apple Watch Series 6 haben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gibt ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB