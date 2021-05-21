SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’084 0.6%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0972 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’877 0.4%  Bitcoin 36’546 8.4%  Dollar 0.8971 -0.7%  Öl 65.0 -2.6% 

21.05.2021 01:06:00

38.81 million units growth expected in Automotive Camshaft Market|Featuring Freudenberg SE, Kalyani Group among others|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive camshaft market is expected to grow by 38.81 million units during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the automotive camshaft market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camshaft Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, the automotive camshaft market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Camshaft Market Participants:

Freudenberg SE

Freudenberg SE offers an automotive camshaft for pure electric vehicles or autonomous driving.

Kalyani Group

Kalyani Group offers automotive camshaft under the brand, Mini Petter.

Linamar Corp.

Linamar Corp. offers an automotive camshaft for power vehicles, power motion, and power work.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-camshaft-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Camshaft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive camshaft market is segmented as below:

  • Material
    • Cast Iron
    • Billet Steel
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • The Middle East and Africa

The automotive camshaft market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards. In addition, the continuous improvements in automotive engines are expected to trigger the automotive camshaft market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market- The automotive balance shaft market is segmented by application (in-line 4-cylinder engine, in-line 3-cylinder engine, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Automotive Crankshaft Market- The automotive crankshaft market is segmented by material (forged steel, cast iron/steel, and machined billet) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

﻿

