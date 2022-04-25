Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
26.04.2022 01:07:00

36Kr Holdings Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

36Kr a
0.86 USD 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BEIJING, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 25, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.36kr.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@36kr.com or Investor Relations Department at 36Kr Holdings Inc., 5-6/F, Tower A1, Junhao Central Park Plaza, No. 10 South Chaoyang Park Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100026, People's Republic of China.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

36Kr Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188
E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1(212) 481-2050
E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36kr-holdings-inc-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301532447.html

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.

