365 Retail Markets Receives Corp! Magazine's Michigan's Economic Bright Spot Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

TROY, Mich., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets , the global leader in MicroMarket technology—offering a best-in-class point-of-sale platform for the vending, foodservice and hospitality industries, was awarded Corp! Magazine's Michigan's 2019 Economic Bright Spot award. This marks the fourth consecutive year 365 was presented this annual award.

Michigan's Economic Bright Spots Award celebrates companies who demonstrate economic growth, expansion, and hiring Michigan's best talent. Michigan-based companies are rewarded for excelling in exemplifying the best innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

365 was recognized as one of Michigan's Economic Bright Spots for its technological advancements in the vending and foodservice space, cultivating its local roots to global success.

In 2018, 365 made strategic changes for growth and created innovative solutions to ensure their clients meet their goals. With strong partnerships and new internal support teams, 365 goes beyond a supplier/customer relationship and builds unique solutions to exceed client expectations and support their success.

"365 is thrilled to be chosen by such a well-regarded publication as Corp! Magazine for the fourth year in a row. Year after year, we expand our business, both locally and internationally by thinking of our client first," said 365 Retail Markets CEO, Joe Hessling. "It is such an honor to be recognized in our home state, the great state of Michigan."

365 has won many other awards for their innovation and growth, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. several times.

365 Retail Markets is the global leader of self-service technology and convenience solutions for the Foodservice industry. Through our combination of MicroMarket, vending, and dining technologies, we offer the best in class point-of-service platform for the workplace. 365 offers a consolidated approach to operators seeking a streamlined system that consumers love to use. With a diverse portfolio of products, 365 has been pioneering innovation since 2008 and continues to revolutionize the market with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding. Clients love the stress-free purchasing experience and products that withstand the challenges of any location. At 365, we are committed to ensuring you capture every single transaction, every single time, by delivering products that are secure, scalable and reliable.

