13.09.2019 20:23:00

361 Capital's Alexandra Neville Receives Chief Marketing Officer of the Year Award from WealthManagement.com

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 361 Capital, a leading boutique asset manager, today announced that Alexandra Neville received the Chief Marketing Officer of the Year award at the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards last night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Now in their fifth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards celebrate the companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. This year, 72 awards were presented to 61 companies from a pool of 166 finalists.

"Alex has worked tirelessly and successfully to develop the firm's brand and our entire marketing program and is truly deserving of this award," said Tom Florence, chairman and CEO of 361 Capital. "She has built a great team that is creating leading-edge programs to drive revenue at 361 Capital."

In addition to the Chief Marketing Officer of the Year category, 361 Capital was named a finalist in the following categories:

  • Asset Managers: Alternatives, for the firm's Educational Campaign: "Your Guide to Understanding Alternatives"
  • Asset Managers: Corporate Social Responsibility/Diversity, for the firm's involvement in the 9/11 Heroes Run

WealthManagement.com received a record number of nominations this year—more than 650 entries from 262 companies. A complete list of the winners can be found at: https://events.wealthmanagement.com/2019-winners/.

Before joining 361 Capital in 2015, Neville held senior-level positions in marketing strategy and planning, advisor practice management and content strategy at Janus Capital Group (now Janus Henderson). Previously she was a marketing director at Charles Schwab. She has a bachelor's degree in English and French from the University of Colorado. She currently holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations.

About 361 Capital 

361 Capital is a leading boutique alternatives asset manager. Founded in 2001, the firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative and behavioral-based equity strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.

361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

For more information, call 866-361-1720 or visit 361capital.com.

Media Relations Contacts


Margaret Kirch Cohen           

Sarah Lazarus         

CL-Media Relations, LLC      

CL-Media Relations, LLC

Margaret@cl-media.com      

Sarah@cl-media.com

+1 857-507-2229                 

+1 617-335-7823

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/361-capitals-alexandra-neville-receives-chief-marketing-officer-of-the-year-award-from-wealthmanagementcom-300917943.html

SOURCE 361 Capital

