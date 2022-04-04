Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
05.04.2022 01:23:00

360training Acquires HIPAA Exams, Enters Healthcare Sector With 29 New Courses

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By acquiring HIPAA Exams, 360training adds improved HIPAA courses to its massive library of online lessons. In the coming months, 360training will be launching a new "Healthcare" vertical on its website, complete with a catalog of 29 new online healthcare training courses. Essential courses to be released include:

HIPAA Exams specializes in professional and management development training with primary focuses on health care, workplace safety, and legislative compliance.

HIPAA for Health Care Workers

HIPAA Exams designed this 90-minute online HIPAA training course to educate Health Care Workers on the complete HIPAA law, including HIPAA Privacy, HIPAA Security, Enforcement of HIPAA violations, and 2022 Updates.

HIPAA for Medical Office Staff

HIPAA for Medical Office Staff is specific for Medical Office Staff personnel who do not directly provide medical treatment to patients.

HIPAA for Dental Offices

HIPAA for Dental Offices comprehensively looks at HIPAA legislation and addresses its application within a dental office setting.

HIPAA for Business Associates

HIPAA for Business Associates provides a comprehensive look at HIPAA legislation as it applies to a Business Associate.

Bloodborne Pathogens Training

This IACET accredited online Bloodborne Pathogens course is for anyone working in a setting where bloodborne pathogens (BBP) or anything potentially contagious could infect them.

Why Choose HIPAA Exams?

HIPAA Exams has been the most trusted source in HIPAA compliance since 2008. Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training, explains what drew him to the company:

"We are excited to announce the addition of HIPAA Exams to the growing 360training family of businesses. With over 13 years of experience, HIPAA Exams is our first major expansion into the immense and burgeoning healthcare sector. This represents our fifth acquisition in the last year. As we expand, we are eager to grow the HIPAA Exams brand and integrate these dynamic courses as the most trusted source of online medical compliance training."

HIPAA Exams is also one of the few IACET accredited providers. In addition, all HIPAA Exams courses:

  • Are 100% online and can be accessed anywhere, anytime
  • Include continuing education credits
  • Have bulk pricing available
  • Are low cost and highly accredited
About HIPAA Exams

HIPAA Exams, a division of Engaging Training Solutions Inc, is an IACET accredited business. They specialize in professional and management development training with primary focuses on health care, workplace safety, and legislative compliance. HIPAA Exams began in 2008 as an online learning system for hospitals. The company soon expanded when Massachusetts General, Scripps, and the U.S. Air Force asked HIPAA Exams to develop content for Registered Nurses specific to Joint Commission (JC) compliance.

About 360training

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over four million training plans across multiple brands, including Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, GetTIPS, and Learn2Serve. Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to learn more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/360training-acquires-hipaa-exams-enters-healthcare-sector-with-29-new-courses-301517307.html

SOURCE 360training.com

