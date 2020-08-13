+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 04:17:00

31st Golden Melody Awards Nominees Announces

TAIPEI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees for the 31st Golden Melody Awards (GMA) have been announced by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development (BAMID), Ministry of Culture of Taiwan. This year, 1,348 albums and extended play records with 19,461 works from 231 companies/organizations were submitted for consideration. Thank Youkinakaian MOTHER TONGUEdominates with a whopping 8 nods while Rich Huang, the "King of Drum," was awarded with the Special Contribution Award. 

From the left Hsuan Huang, Nana Lee, Shi Shi, Isaac Chen (Jury Chairman), Hsu Yi-chun (Director of Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, Ministry of Culture), Emily Kuan and O-Kai Singers

Rich Huang, a 70-year-old jazz drummer, has contributed over 100,000 tracks throughout his career for the past 50 years and continues to influence and inspire young musicians in Taiwan today. More than that, Rich Huang was the first Taiwanese pop-music singer to hold his own concert at the National Concert Hall.

COVID-19 has changed peoples' lives but music can still bring positive energy to everyone. The Golden Melody Awards Ceremony is an annual event that everyone is looking forward to. The 31st GMA ceremony, which is late but not absent, will take place at 7 p.m. on October 3, 2020 at the Taipei Music Center and the Red Carpet broadcast will begin live on Taiwan Television (TTV) at 5 p.m. Click here for the full nomination list: https://gma.tavis.tw/gm31/index.htm

  • Best Female Vocalist (Mandarin)

G.E.M.／City Zoo／Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.
Fish Leong／The Sun Also Rises／Universal Music Taiwan Ltd.
waa wei ／Hidden, Not Forgotten／Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.
Naiwen Yang／The More Beartiful,The More Invisible／Asia Muse Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Joanna Wang／Love is Calling Me／Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.
Peggy Hsu／Hypnocity／Ice Studio, Inc.

  • Best Male Vocalist (Mandarin)

Wakin Chau／The Younger Me／ROCK RECORDS CO.,LTD.
Qing Feng Wu／Spaceman／Universal Music Taiwan Ltd.
Namewee／Calling Asia／Asian Tone Pte Ltd
Ayal Komod／Gone Away／ROCK RECORDS CO.,LTD.
J.Sheon／THE ALLEY／Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.
Chiu／Flee From The Ceremony／Music Stream Culture communication co.,Ltd.

  • Best Mandarin Album

City Zoo／Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.﹙Vocal：G.E.M.﹚
Spaceman／Universal Music Taiwan Ltd.﹙Vocal：Qing Feng Wu﹚
Hidden, Not Forgotten／Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.﹙Vocal：waa wei ﹚
Juvenile A／POURQUOI PAS MUSIC LIMITED﹙Vocal：Sandee Chan﹚
Love is Calling Me／Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.﹙Vocal：Joanna Wang﹚
Hypnocity／Ice Studio, Inc.﹙Vocal：Peggy Hsu﹚

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/31st-golden-melody-awards-nominees-announces-301111477.html

SOURCE Ministry of Culture of Taiwan

