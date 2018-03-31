314e Corporation Names Douglas Herr Senior Vice President

FREMONT, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation, a healthcare IT consulting company, announced the appointment of Douglas Herr as senior vice president for Epic services. Herr will work closely with clients to support sales efforts, oversee delivery and support for 314e consultants. He will lead efforts to develop additional solution offerings and extend 314e capabilities in post go-live optimization, standardization and adoption-oriented Epic services. His responsibilities will include resource management, quality control, client satisfaction, vendor relations and operations.

Prior to 314e, Herr was vice president for Leidos Health where he was responsible for the direct management and oversight of the Epic practice. Herr also held leadership roles in client and vendor relations at Logic Healthcare, Stoltenberg Consulting, maxIT Healthcare and ACS Healthcare Solutions.

"Douglas brings years of healthcare IT leadership and Epic experience to the 314e team. We are thrilled to have him as part of the 314e family and to continue to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers," said 314e SVP of Operations Alok Sharma.

Herr graduated from Emerson College with a Bachelor of Science in speech. Herr is a member of several associations including HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society), CHIME (College of Healthcare Information Management Executives), Child Health Corporation of America (CHCA) and the National Eagle Scout Association.

About 314e Corporation

314e Corporation is a full-service Healthcare ONLY Information Technology solutions and services company headquartered in Fremont, California, with a regional office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Since 2004, 314e has helped over 150 healthcare providers across the country with IT Advisory, EHR, business and departmental application implementation and support, Business Intelligence, Integration and Interoperability, as well as Security and Infrastructure services. 314e was recently named 2018 Best in KLAS in Technical Services. To learn more about 314e, visit www.314e.com.

Media Contact

314e Corporation

info@314ecorp.com

510.371.67636

Related Links

314e Webpage

314e LinkedIn

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/314e-corporation-names-douglas-herr-senior-vice-president-300622402.html

SOURCE 314e Corporation