Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'146 0.1%  SPI 14'581 0.2%  Dow 37'386 -0.1%  DAX 16'706 0.1%  Euro 0.9432 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'521 -0.1%  Gold 2'053 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'481 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8559 -0.1%  Öl 79.2 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Diese Entwicklung erwarten die Experten von Capital Economics in 2024 für Zinsen und Inflation
Die besten ETFs auf den SMI
Nach Mega-2024 dennoch weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial: Analyst hält NVIDIA für "beste Anlageidee"
Leclanché-Aktie: Leclanché gibt Business Update - wichtige Meilensteine erreicht
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.12.2023 09:25:23

31/2023·Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

finanzen.net zero Trifork-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Trifork
105.60 DKK -0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 31 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 December 2023

Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

On 2 November 2023, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 November 2023 up to and including no later than 31 March 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 17 of 31 October 2023.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2 million).

Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 232,497 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital.

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares   Average purchase price (DKK)   Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement58,347107.016,243,964
18 December 20231,000106.63106,630
19 December 20231,600107.03171,248
20 December 20231,400106.40148,960
21 December 20231,500105.98158,970
22 December 20231,700106.26180,642
Accumulated65,547106.957,010,414


Since the share buyback program was initiated on 2 November 2023, the total number of repurchased shares is 65,547 at a total amount of DKK 7,010,414.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 298,044 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.5% of total registered shares. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,446,855.


Information and questions
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17


About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten