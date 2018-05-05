05.05.2018 10:53:00

300 Whitby Hydro customers without power at 4:00 a.m.

Crews expected to restore electricity service for most within three hours

WHITBY, ON, May 5, 2018 /CNW/ - At 4:00 a.m., approximately 300 Whitby Hydro customers are without power because of an outage caused by damaging winds.

Overnight, an outage affected approximately 20,000 customers. Whitby Hydro crews responded immediately and have been able to bring power back to the majority of those customers. Most of the remaining 300 customers without electricity are expected to have their power on within three hours. Whitby Hydro estimates that power should be restored for all customers in Whitby by noon.

We are currently working on restoring power for all customers. However, any customer without electricity after noon can call our after-hours emergency line at 1 844-278-1432 and crews will respond.

Whitby Hydro reminds members of the public to stay well away from any downed powerline (at least 33 feet or 10 meters) and call our emergency line at 1 844-278-1432 to report it.

Further updates on the status of ongoing power restoration will be issued as necessary.

 

 

SOURCE Whitby Hydro

