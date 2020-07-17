30 Greenberg Traurig California Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers for 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 30 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP' s California offices have been recognized for their achievements by Super Lawyers magazine. The publication selects honorees through a multiphase selection process utilizing peer nominations and evaluations and features less than 5% of lawyers in a state or region.

Greenberg Traurig's California Super Lawyers include:



Ian C. Ballon (Silicon Valley and Los Angeles )

(Silicon Valley and ) Ellen Berkowitz ( Los Angeles )

( ) Charles S. Birenbaum ( San Francisco )

( ) G. Michelle Ferreira ( San Francisco and Silicon Valley)

( and Silicon Valley) Bruce Fischer ( Orange County )

( ) William J. Goines (Silicon Valley)

(Silicon Valley) David M. Guess ( Orange County )

( ) Lawrence H. Heller ( Los Angeles )

( ) Susan L. Heller ( Orange County )

( ) Robert J. Herrington ( Los Angeles )

( ) Kurt A. Kappes ( Sacramento and San Francisco )

( and ) Mark D. Kemple ( Los Angeles )

( ) Timothy Long ( Sacramento and Los Angeles )

( and ) James M. Nelson ( Sacramento , Los Angeles , and Phoenix )

( , , and ) Sanford C. Presant ( Los Angeles )

( ) Jeff E. Scott ( Los Angeles )

( ) Adam Siegler ( Los Angeles )

( ) Howard J. Steinberg ( Los Angeles )

Greenberg Traurig's California Rising Stars include

Nina D. Boyajian ( Los Angeles )

( ) Ryan C. Bykerk ( Los Angeles )

( ) Michael H. Davis ( Los Angeles )

( ) Ashley M. Farrell Pickett ( Los Angeles )

( ) Matthew L. Friedrich ( Los Angeles )

( ) Michael R. Hogue ( San Francisco and Las Vegas )

( and ) Courtney A. Hopley ( San Francisco )

( ) Adil M. Khan ( Los Angeles )

( ) Radha D.S. Kulkarni ( Los Angeles )

( ) Philip I. Person ( San Francisco )

( ) Alana C. Srour ( Los Angeles )

( ) Richard Tabura ( Los Angeles )

About Greenberg Traurig's California Offices: Greenberg Traurig has more than 175 corporate, entertainment, government law and policy, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, and taxation attorneys in California, located in Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has more than 2,200 attorneys in 41 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

