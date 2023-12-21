|
21.12.2023 10:13:28
30/2023·Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024
Company announcement no. 30 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 December 2023
Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024
Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2024.
|Q4 and Annual Report 2023
|28 February 2024
|Annual General Meeting 2024
|19 April 2024
|Q1 2024 Report
|7 May 2024
|Q2 & Half-year 2024 Report
|20 August 2024
|Q3 2024 Report
|1 November 2024
For further information, please contact:
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
