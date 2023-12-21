Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'087 -0.5%  SPI 14'499 -0.5%  Dow 37'082 -1.3%  DAX 16'681 -0.3%  Euro 0.9428 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'519 -0.3%  Gold 2'036 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'580 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8616 -0.1%  Öl 79.9 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Sika41879292Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Philips-Aktie abgestraft: Philips ruft MRT-Geräte zurück
Adnoc soll Covestro 60 Euro je Aktie bieten - Covestro: kein neuer Stand: Covestro-Aktie dennoch höher
Tesla-Konkurrent BYD expandiert: BYD bringt sein Seal-Modell in Mexiko auf den Markt
Boeing-Aktie legt vorbörslich zu: Boeing darf wieder 737-Max-Jets nach China liefern
Gold, Öl, Weizen & Co. am Vormittag
Suche...

Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.12.2023 10:13:28

30/2023·Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024

finanzen.net zero Trifork-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Trifork
106.00 DKK -0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 30 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 December 2023


Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2024.


Q4 and Annual Report 202328 February 2024
Annual General Meeting 202419 April 2024
Q1 2024 Report7 May 2024
Q2 & Half-year 2024 Report20 August 2024
Q3 2024 Report1 November 2024


For further information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork  

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:59 SMI schwächer erwartet
08:48 UBS KeyInvest: Notenbanken – Die Zinswende im Blick/Schweizer Industrie – Spannende Perspektiven
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
20.12.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie gesucht
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
19.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
19.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch
18.12.23 CME Group Clearing Q3 Reporting Webinar
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'563.21 19.90 DRSSMU
Short 11'797.00 13.93 XWSSMU
Short 12'242.14 8.95 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'088.05 21.12.2023 10:19:26
Long 10'628.07 18.57 SSQMTU
Long 10'427.05 13.93 SSOMWU
Long 9'986.89 8.99 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Verschnaufpause nach starker Rally: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Trotz möglicher Rezession: VanEck sieht Bitcoin auf dem Weg zu neuen Rekorden
Börsenjahr 2024: Das haben kommt laut JPMorgan auf Anleger zu
UBS-Aktie fester: UBS will offenbar italienisches Ramsch-Portfolio loswerden
Swiss Steel-Aktie schwächer: Drei Werke in Frankreich sollen verkauft werden
Bitcoin überspringt wieder die 44'000-Dollar-Marke: Zinshoffnungen treiben den Krypto-Sektor an
UBS-Aktie mit Kursaufschlägen: Aktivistischer Investor Cevian steigt bei UBS ein
Bitcoin wieder über 44'000 US-Dollar: So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Mittwochnachmittag am Kryptomarkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit