2U, Inc. Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for Second Quarter 2020

LANHAM, Md., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in second quarter 2020. The company will present on its history, strategy, and financial results at the following conferences:

  • The 15th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:15pm ET
  • Baird's 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:50am ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available at investor.2U.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 225,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact
Ed Goodwin, 2U, Inc.
egoodwin@2U.com

Media Contact:
Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.
media@2U.com

 

