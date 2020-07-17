17.07.2020 00:30:00

2nd Annual New Heights Canna-Tourism Summit Goes Virtual

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the tourism and cannabis industries will come together for the second year in a new format online, introducing the 1st Virtual New Heights Canna-Tourism Summit. In partnership with the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO), the one-day, ground-breaking virtual event will give attendees the opportunity to meet key players, tourism companies, cannabis companies, and potential partners to learn about how to build and market a cannabis tourism product. 

"The tourism industry has been hard hit and has a long way to go to recover. And the cannabis industry is new and evolving and still faces many challenges. Now more than ever we need to work together to rebuild - creativity and partnerships are key in that process," said Jennifer Mason, New Heights Founder and President, JLM Strategic Marketing. "Given virtual is how business is being done right now, we are transitioning to this space. We are confident that we will provide delegates and partners many of the same elements expected at a live business conference including; thought-leadership, exhibitor tradeshow and networking." 

Attendees will be inspired by world-class canna-tourism success stories, big ideas, resources and tools for developing their own cannabis tourism product along with critical information about marketing, PR, legal and compliance. Prominent speakers include Beth Potter, President & CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO), Brian Applegarth, Founder & Executive Director, California Cannabis Tourism Association, Wendy Forwell, CEO, Cannabis Hotels, Karen Mariano, Director of Tourism, On the Ridge and Steven Fry, Sessions Cannabis, among other thought-leaders.

Participants will gain insights into development around hotel experiences, tours, culinary experiences, new products, health & wellness tourism, consumption lounges and more. The day promises to be an energizing learning environment with live online keynote speaking engagements, interactive panel sessions, meaningful online facetime networking, demonstrations, and real-time question and answer periods.

Register now for the New Heights Virtual Canna-Tourism Summit at www.CannabisTourismSummit.com. Follow the New Heights Conference on Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. 

Opportunities are still available to become a partner and showcase your brand to the cannabis and tourism industries.  

Attendees must be 19 years of age or older to attend this event. 

For media inquiries and more information contact: 

Danielle McKay

New Heights Cannabis Tourism Summit 

905-808-7230

danielle@marigoldpr.com

About JLM Strategic Marketing 

JLM is a boutique marketing agency built by a team of integrated marketers and experienced business professionals who drive transformational results. We service both agencies and clients to deliver great work that is designed to change how people think, feel and react to your brands. 

