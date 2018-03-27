2nd AI EXPO is to be Held from April 4th to 6th 2018 by Reed Exhibitions Japan, Tripling its Size from Last Year

TOKYO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

What is AI EXPO?

AI EXPO-Artificial Intelligence Exhibition and Conference is Japan's largest trade show specialised in Artificial Intelligence. Backed up with the success of the previous show, the 2nd AI EXPO will triple its size, gathering 300 exhibitions and 50,000 professional visitors.

Japan is the market with high potential in future growth, since the market formation is to be accelerated in various industries. According to Ernest & Young Institute CO,. Ltd., growth of the AI-related market in Japanwill increase 6-fold from 3.745 trillion to 23.0638 trillion from 2015 to 2020.

AI EXPO is the best gateway to penetrate into theJapan market.

About the Previous Show

From June 28 to 30, 2017, AI EXPO 2017 was held at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan. Even though the show was launched for the first time, it gathered 147 exhibitors, 41,677 visitors from 28 countries/regions, 6,792 conference attendees and 397 press visitors.

Based upon positive feedback from both exhibitors and visitors of the previous show, AI EXPO will draw much more attention around the world and become an ideal place for professionals involved in AI technologies/services to interact with one another.

The leaders of Artificial Intelligence will Speak at Conference

The conference will be held in conjunction with the exhibition. It will be useful to grasp the latest insight of AI technologies/services. Visit the website for the details and apply before the even is fully-booked. Below is information about the Keynote Session.

Keynote Speeches:

[ Language ] : English & Japanese

Language : English Japanese Title: AI Trend Worldwide and NVIDIA's Strategy

Speaker: Masataka Osaki , Japan Country Manager Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations NVIDIA

Title: The Power of AI for Everyone

Speaker: Richard Socher , Chief Scientist, Salesforce

SOURCE Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.