29527.61 thousand units Growth Expected in Automotive Camera Module Market | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive camera module market is poised to grow by 29527.6 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the automotive camera module market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increased popularity of CMOS sensors, the steady growth of ADAS market creating demand for camera modules, and the stringent safety regulations leading to increasing adoption of camera modules.

The automotive camera module market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the stringent safety regulations leading to the increasing adoption of camera modules as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camera module market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive camera module market covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Module Market Sizing

Automotive Camera Module Market Forecast

Automotive Camera Module Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Autoliv Inc.

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Kappa optronics GmbH

LG Innotek

Magna International Inc.

Mycronic AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Mirror System Market- The automotive mirror system market is segmented by position (exterior and interior) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market- The automotive navigation systems market is segmented by product (IVS and PND), type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Functionality

Market segments

Comparison by Functionality

Driver assistance camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Driver support camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Functionality

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autoliv Inc.

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Kappa optronics GmbH

LG Innotek

Magna International Inc.

Mycronic AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-camera-module-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/29527-61-thousand-units-growth-expected-in-automotive-camera-module-market--north-america-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301297308.html

SOURCE Technavio