Orion b Aktie
10.05.2022 08:30:00

292,451 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
10 MAY 2022 at 9.30 EEST
        

292,451 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 292,451 A shares have been converted into 292,451 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 10 May 2022.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,482,535 A shares and 106,651,743 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 796,302,443.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D currently are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


