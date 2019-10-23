|
23.10.2019 06:00:00
27 Mercy Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCS" in November 2019 Issue of BALTIMORE magazine
BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 27 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2019 "Top Docs" issue, representing 22 separate specialties, ranging from breast surgery to pediatrics to gastroenterology. Specifically (in alphabetical order):
Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle
Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle
Dr. Joseph Costa, Intensivists/Critical Care
Dr. Charles Edwards, II, Spine Surgery
Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, General Surgery
Dr. Neil B. Friedman, Breast Surgery
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology, General; Neurology, Neuromuscular
Dr. Mary Harris, Gastroenterology: Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Dr. Scott Huber, Gastroenterology
Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery: Joint
Dr. Dwight Im, Gynecologic Oncology
Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology
Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle
Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Hematology; Oncology-General
Dr. Michael Lansing, Pulmonary
Dr. Peter Ledakis, Hematololgy
Dr. Albert Polito, Pulmonary
Dr. Paul Lucas, Vascular Surgery
Dr. David Maine, Pain Management
Dr. David Riseberg, Oncology-General
Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein, Gynecologic Oncology
Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery: Sports Medicine
Dr. Armando Sardi, Surgical Oncology
Dr. Stephen Schenkel, Emergency Medicine
Dr. Lew Schon, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle
Dr. Paul Thuluvath, Gastroenterology: Liver Disease
Dr. Ashanti Woods, General Pediatrics
In addition, Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein, Director, The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy, is the physician featured on the November cover. The issue features an in-depth look at women's health centers in the region with special emphasis on The Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine at Mercy in honor of the center's 25th anniversary. Mercy urogynecologist Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, a past "Top Doc" winner, was among the issue's group of select advisors.
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in their respective fields. Recent additions to the Mercy medical staff, Dr. Lew Schon (Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle) and Dr. Michael Lansing (Pulmonary) were among those honored.
Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility named a "Top Hospital" by U.S. News and World Report and has a national reputation for women's health care. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine, now celebrating its 25th anniversary. For more information, visit Mercy's website at http://www.mdmercy.com, visit MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.
SOURCE Mercy Medical Center
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt stand die Bilanzsaison im Fokus. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX zurückhaltend. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag schwächer. In Asien kamen Anleger allmählich aus der Deckung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}