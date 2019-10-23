27 Mercy Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCS" in November 2019 Issue of BALTIMORE magazine

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 27 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2019 "Top Docs" issue, representing 22 separate specialties, ranging from breast surgery to pediatrics to gastroenterology. Specifically (in alphabetical order):

Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle

Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle

Dr. Joseph Costa, Intensivists/Critical Care

Dr. Charles Edwards, II, Spine Surgery

Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, General Surgery

Dr. Neil B. Friedman, Breast Surgery

Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology, General; Neurology, Neuromuscular

Dr. Mary Harris, Gastroenterology: Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Dr. Scott Huber, Gastroenterology

Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery: Joint

Dr. Dwight Im, Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology

Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle

Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Hematology; Oncology-General

Dr. Michael Lansing, Pulmonary

Dr. Peter Ledakis, Hematololgy

Dr. Albert Polito, Pulmonary

Dr. Paul Lucas, Vascular Surgery

Dr. David Maine, Pain Management

Dr. David Riseberg, Oncology-General

Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein, Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery: Sports Medicine

Dr. Armando Sardi, Surgical Oncology

Dr. Stephen Schenkel, Emergency Medicine

Dr. Lew Schon, Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle

Dr. Paul Thuluvath, Gastroenterology: Liver Disease

Dr. Ashanti Woods, General Pediatrics

In addition, Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein, Director, The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy, is the physician featured on the November cover. The issue features an in-depth look at women's health centers in the region with special emphasis on The Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine at Mercy in honor of the center's 25th anniversary. Mercy urogynecologist Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, a past "Top Doc" winner, was among the issue's group of select advisors.

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in their respective fields. Recent additions to the Mercy medical staff, Dr. Lew Schon (Orthopedic Surgery: Foot & Ankle) and Dr. Michael Lansing (Pulmonary) were among those honored.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center