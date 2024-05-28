Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’855 -0.9%  SPI 15’844 -0.8%  Dow 38’787 -0.7%  DAX 18’678 -0.5%  Euro 0.9905 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’030 -0.6%  Gold 2’359 0.4%  Bitcoin 62’262 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9119 -0.2%  Öl 84.5 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Kuros32581411
Top News
Calliditas-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Asahi Kasei will Calliditas übernehmen
Amazon plant wohl milliardenschwere Investitionen in italienisches Cloud-Geschäft - Aktie vor dem Sprung?
Chinesische Nachfrage nach iPhones ist wieder gestiegen - Apple-Aktie fällt ins Minus
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Neue Swiss Steel-Aktien nehmen Börsenhandel am Mittwoch auf
Ethereum-Spot-ETFs: Das bedeutet die Genehmigung für Anleger
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2024 21:41:21

27/2024·Trifork acquires Spantree Technology Group in Chicago to expand offering in the US market

finanzen.net zero Trifork-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Trifork
126.40 DKK 1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 27/ 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 May 2024


Trifork acquires Spantree Technology Group in Chicago to expand offering in the US market

Trifork US Inc. ("Trifork”) and Spantree Technology Group LLC ("Spantree”) today announce an agreement under which Trifork acquires the American technology consulting company. As partners, Trifork and Spantree will combine their strengths to provide existing customers with a wider array of capabilities and to scale their market presence by targeting new customers.

Strategic rationale
Over the past decade, Spantree has developed essential capabilities that help customers scale mission-critical platforms, particularly in the fintech and healthcare sectors. Based in Chicago, Spantree's location is strategically important for Trifork, which has had a strong presence in the city for the past 10 years through GOTO.

"In Spantree, we have found a solid company and a culture match that will serve as a foundation for scaling in the United States. Spantree’s deep technical capabilities allow us to help companies scale effectively and give us strategic depth to expand quickly into high-growth areas such as Vision AI,” says CEO of Trifork North America, Karan Yadav.

"Joining forces with Trifork builds on nearly a decade of fruitful collaboration,” says Cedric Hurst, Founder and CEO of Spantree. "We are excited to deepen our partnership, sharing and expanding our expertise in areas like platform engineering, user experience development, systems engineering, artificial intelligence, and spatial computing. This union also opens up new business development opportunities, allowing us both to offer innovative solutions to a broader client base in North America. Together, we can help our customers envision extraordinary futures and deliver solutions that turn them into reality.”

Transaction overview
Trifork will acquire 70% of Spantree. The transaction is currently being finalized and is expected to be completed on 3rd of June 2024.

Spantree will continue as a separate business unit within the Trifork Group, and the founder and CEO of Spantree remains in place and fully committed to the future development of the company.

The purchase price is not disclosed. The acquisition of Spantree will be consolidated in the Trifork Group as inorganic growth from June 2024, and will not affect the updated 2024 guidance (please see Company Announcement no. 26 from today, 28 May 2024).

In 2024, Trifork currently expects an in-organic revenue contribution from all announced acquisitions of approximately EURm 3.


For more information, please contact:

Investors
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 24 94


About Spantree Technology Group
Spantree specializes in building high-quality, impactful software for exceptional customers. Leveraging multi-disciplinary expertise, they provide both architectural insights and implementation services across a broad stack that spans all the way from the cloud to the browser. One of Spantree’s core values is to "eliminate tedium” by helping customers develop, automate, manage, and interact with large data-intensive systems.

Founded 16 years ago, Spantree emphasizes continuous learning, scientific problem-solving, authenticity, and empathy in its work culture. They employ an ever-evolving and progressive technical stack, encompassing cloud-native tooling, intelligent data processing, and user experience design, to deliver innovative solutions.

About Trifork Group
Trifork is a global pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,275 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 66 million video views online. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


Analysen zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 Block by Block (Revisited)
09:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09:25 SMI schnuppert wieder an 12.000er-Marke
09:19 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas fester zum Wochenstart
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’330.09 19.75 SS0MCU
Short 12’594.78 13.62 UBS07U
Short 13’046.35 8.91 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’854.50 28.05.2024 17:31:28
Long 11’400.00 19.84
Long 11’180.00 12.46
Long 10’660.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert - Auch AMC-Aktien im Aufwind
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger reagiert am Mittag positiv
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?
China unterstützt heimische Chipkonzerne im Wettkampf mit NVIDIA mit milliardenschwerem Fonds

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit