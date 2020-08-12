2600Hz and OneBill Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Seamless Revenue Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, and OneBill, a leading Billing & Revenue Management platform provider, have created a strategic partnership to streamline and automate order provisioning, billing, invoicing, and taxation for 2600Hz customers. The companies are collaborating to create a seamless integration between KAZOO and OneBill's platform to automate ordering and billing operations, eliminating manual errors and reducing time, thereby enhancing customer experience.

"We understand the importance of simple, agile, and reliable billing for our partners so they can scale and automate their billing operations. Our partnership with OneBill gives them the tools they need as well as a competitive edge through dynamic billing," said 2600Hz Co-Founder and COO Patrick Sullivan.

"Our partnership with 2600Hz will enable businesses to automate the provisioning and activation of services through the entire Lead-to-Revenue generation process. With less manual intervention, businesses can reduce their operational costs associated with order management. At OneBill, we are all about empowering our customers to streamline their business workflows to maximize revenue," said OneBill Founder & CEO JK Chelladurai.

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform modernizes how businesses provide services to their customers. KAZOO, the revolutionary, distributed multi-tenant platform, is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the telecom industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise UCaaS/CPaaS solution. 2600Hz has expanded to offer a full enterprise-PBX as well as a hosted version. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs that give access to the building blocks of the entire platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . Founded in 2010, 2600Hz is a privately owned company based in San Francisco, California.

About OneBill: OneBill product suite redefines the Lead to Revenue process for Unified Communication Service Providers (UCaaS) and their Channel Partners. OneBill platform offers wide variety of tools to automate end to end business processes for enterprises. OneBill enables the businesses to expand on their Channel and Agent Programs with ease. With extensive SOAP and REST based APIs, our partners have the ability to integrate third party applications building a complete solution. Founded in 2009, OneBill is a Santa Clara based company. For further information, please visit http://www.onebillsoftware.com

