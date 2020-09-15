15.09.2020 19:32:00

24HourDocs.com Launches Online Telemedicine Website in California

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 24HourDocs.com launched an online portal for patients in California to see a doctor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from the comfort of their home. Patients don't have to drive in traffic, park or wait in a waiting room with other sick patients to see a doctor.  This is especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic. The doctor visit can be by phone, on a computer, or a mobile device simply by visiting their website or mobile app.  The online visits cost less than insurance co-pays or doctor office visits.

"We believe that access to a doctor should be simple and easy. For non-emergency conditions you should be able to see a doctor now, anytime and anywhere. You should be able to see your doctor using your laptop, cell-phone or via phone call, when appropriate. There's no need to wait for weeks to see your doctor or drive to an urgent care and wait in a crowded, busy, waiting room with sick people," says Steve Easley, 24HourDocs.com COO.

The 24HourDocs physicians are U.S. licensed physicians who are board certified in their respective fields. The physicians adhere to the highest medical standards and believe in putting quality and safety before anything else. The physicians undergo extensive background checks to ensure proper education, training, licensure, work history and experience.

In addition to General Medical Care and Urgent Care, 24hourdocs.com also provides specialists in Mental Health and Gastroenterology. They treat over 100 different non-emergency conditions including upper respiratory infections, strep throat, pink eye, rash and urinary tract infections to just name a few. Our Mental Health therapists manage relationship troubles, stress, anxiety, depression and grief to just name a few conditions.  Our Gastroenterologists serve as a point of consult for non-procedural general Digestive Health conditions.

"We have a simple philosophy! Providing the highest quality care with easy access, low cost and convenience.  It's as easy as a patient requesting a visit on our website or app, immediately being seen by a doctor and picking up a prescription if needed. Easy.Simple.Done. The way it should be!" adds Steve Easley.

24HourDocs.com is seeing patients in California to start and will be expanding to many states across the U.S. by the end of 2021. Learn more information about 24HourDocs.com by visiting their website.

 

24HourDocs logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/24hourdocscom-launches-online-telemedicine-website-in-california-301131536.html

SOURCE 24HourDocs.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.20
1.68 %
Roche Hldg G 335.45
1.65 %
Novartis 83.06
1.42 %
SGS 2’425.00
1.29 %
Lonza Grp 557.40
1.24 %
Nestle 109.64
-0.05 %
Swiss Re 75.34
-0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.60
-0.66 %
UBS Group 11.20
-2.06 %
CS Group 9.98
-2.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:51
Kupfer und seine Bedeutung für Chinas Wirtschaft – OpenMarkets
16:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:19
Vontobel: Ungewöhnliche Kooperationen im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
15:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
14:00
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
08:55
SMI lässt es zum Wochenstart ruhig angehen
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Weber und Rohner planen anscheinend Fusion von UBS und Credit Suisse - Aktien ziehen an
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Goldpreis: Nach der EZB-Sitzung ist vor der Fed-Sitzung
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei - BP-Aktie leichter
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Deshalb legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - wenig Bewegung zum Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street werden am Dienstag wieder Gewinne verbucht. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX legten zu. Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB