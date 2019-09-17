24 Seven Announces Acquisition of the Sage Group to Expand Digital Marketing Staffing and Recruiting Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, LLC, one of the nation's largest, privately-held, digital marketing and creative staffing and recruiting firms, announced the company's acquisition of The Sage Group. A woman-owned San Francisco-based staffing and consulting firm, The Sage Group provides experienced marketing talent, and through their Marketers that Matter® program, curates a preeminent community of the nation's top marketing executives.

The Sage Group is an exceptionally attractive and strategic acquisition given the company's leading position as one of the largest marketing, staffing, and consulting businesses in the San Francisco market. Along with its stellar reputation, The Sage Group has created a unique platform for marketing executives to connect and learn from each other. Marketers that Matter® (MTM) successfully connects top marketers and brands through private events, CMO dinners, media partnerships, proprietary content, corporate membership, an awards program and more.

"This exciting acquisition aligns with 24 Seven's corporate mission to continue to expand our digital marketing recruitment business," stated Celeste Gudas, 24 Seven's CEO & Founder. "Our clients are looking for new competitive advantages and ways to connect with more customers, and many are in the process of digitally transforming their teams. They need top-level marketing, digital and creative talent to make that happen and the ability to connect and learn from their peers."

"As part of the 24 Seven family, we can continue to expand our Marketers that Matter® platform, helping marketing executives nationally & globally to connect, learn & grow at this unique time of transformation," said Cara France, Founder & CEO of The Sage Group and creator of Marketers that Matter®.

About 24 Seven:

24 Seven is an award-winning marketing and creative staffing and recruiting firm, that connects high caliber talent with leading brands, marketing departments, design firms, ad and interactive agencies. For nearly 20 years, 24 Seven has been providing temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire and executive search solutions to leading organizations across many industries. 24 Seven has offices in New York, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Denver. Visit www.24seventalent.com

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group provides mid to senior-level marketing consultants & contractors and permanent talent to leading companies. For over 16 years, Sage has worked with the top technology firms, largest banks, and best global brands. Visit www.thesagegroup.com.

About Marketers that Matter®

Marketers That Matter® (MTM) is the leading community of top marketing executives and companies coming together to drive marketing innovation and business results. Corporate members benefit from exclusive events, compelling proprietary content, and opportunities to showcase their brands. Now in its eighth year, the MTM Awards recognize marketing teams for innovative programs with measurable impact. Visit www.marketersthatmatter.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Rauschkolb

Phone: 212.966.4426

Email: erauschkolb@24seveninc.com

Related Images

marketers-that-matter.jpg

Marketers That Matter

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/24-seven-announces-acquisition-of-the-sage-group-to-expand-digital-marketing-staffing-and-recruiting-business-300920217.html

SOURCE 24 Seven Talent