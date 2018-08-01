01.08.2018 03:31:00

24/7 Care At Home Named TOP 50 Best Place to Work 2018 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Care At Home, a leading provider of comprehensive post-acute care throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange County. Our culturally diverse interdisciplinary team provides compassion and holistic care to patients and their families that experience debilitating diseases through palliative, home health, and hospice care. 

www.247cah.com (PRNewsfoto/24/7 Care At Home)

We constantly strive to provide the highest quality of care to the diverse communities we serve.  "24/7 Care At Home is honored to have been selected as one of the Best Places To Work in Orange County," said Niece Nardini, Chief People Officer.

We are an exceptional training institute for interns, volunteers, and recent graduates.  Our company has had 11 remarkable years with rapid growth providing opportunity for our employees to grow and thrive.  "Our people are our product. This award goes to them. They make us the best place to work," added Nardini.

Our company offers comprehensive benefit packages to associates including:

  • Generous company contributions for medical, dental and vision benefits
  • Life insurance, disability and accident coverage for associates and dependents
  • PTO
  • Tuition reimbursement.
  • Company paid vehicles
  • Employee awards
  • Nine paid holidays per year
  • 401K with company match

Best Companies Group evaluates organizations from across the county for Best Places to Work in Orange County based on a two-part process.  The first 25% consists of the employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographic. The remaining 75% measures the employee experience through an employee survey. The combined scores determines the top organizations and final ranking.

We are currently hiring. For more information, please visit www.247cah.com/career or contact (866) 505-8888.

About 24/7 Care At Home
24/7 Care At Home and its family of companies offer comprehensive and continuous post-acute services: home health, palliative care, hospice, chronic care management, podiatric, and house-call physicians. The communities that we serve include Hispanic, Filipino, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese.  We have had the honor to serve 10,000 patients and 280,000 interdisciplinary visits at 5 locations and gained top 100 agencies in the U.S with a 4.5 STAR rating. 24/7 Care At Home strives to achieve the "Triple Aim" of health care: high quality, low cost, and high patient satisfaction.

Contact Information: 
 Niece Nardini
 niece.nardini@247cah.com 
 (866) 505-8888

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/247-care-at-home-named-top-50-best-place-to-work-2018-in-orange-county-300689820.html

SOURCE 24/7 Care At Home

