SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’987 0.2%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’829 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’171 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9179 0.3%  Öl 73.3 -1.7% 
16.07.2021 06:03:00

23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Scheduled to Open on July 20

GUANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rdChina (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair 2021" or "the Fair") is opening its doors to the public on July 20, 2021. The opening of the Fair signals green shoots of recovery for the industry, following a victory in battling another COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou in late May.

23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Scheduled to Open on July 20

"The swift recovery from the coronavirus outbreak in Guangdong province has allowed the industry to get quickly back on track. It's impossible to ignore the impact of this global health crisis, while CBD Fair 2021 continues to serve as a global platform for the interior design and decoration industry, injecting fresh impetus into its development in the context of a pandemic that has brought so many uncertainties and challenges to the industry," said Liu Xiaomin, GM of CFTE, organizer of CBD Fair 2021.

Seven highlights of the upcoming CBD Fair 2021 include:

  • As a bellwether of China's building decoration industry, CBD Fair 2021 will create a mega-size exhibition that enables "champion enterprises" to debut their innovative design ideas and products.
  • The Fair will see its scale reaching an unprecedented level, with the exhibition attracting 2,000 companies, covering an area of 40,000 square meters and featuring over 100 forum meetings during the 4-day event.
  • Building on its effort to create a design ecosystem, with a total of 33 designers' events to be held, the Fair is set to become a platform for designers and companies to showcase their initial design concepts, commercialize their design projects and put on display their ground-breaking design work.
  • More exhibitors are participating in the Fair with greater investment. Most of the exhibitors increased their investment in exhibition planning this year, along with the number of new product launches and booth construction.
  • In line with the industry's development and market trends, CBD Fair 2021 will further diversify the participating suppliers and franchisees in terms of their locations and categories to enhance its advantages as a top trade platform and empower the industry.
  • The Fair will continue to expand its audience size and composition, strive to reinforce being the industry's No.1 exhibition for helping companies to attract investment.
  • The Fair will strengthen measures to control the spread of COVID-19 while implementing high green standards to build an energy-saving exhibition.

    •  

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23rd-china-guangzhou-international-building-decoration-fair-scheduled-to-open-on-july-20-301335384.html

    SOURCE The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

    China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

    Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

    Inside

    15.07.21
    		Traton will in China angreifen
    15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
    15.07.21 Marktüberblick: Software AG gesucht
    15.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - Erneuerbare Energien im Fokus
    15.07.21 SMI-Anleger warten auf neue Impulse
    15.07.21 Weekly-Hits: Automobilsektor – Zurück in die Spur / Sea – Im World Wide Web
    14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
    13.07.21 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
    09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
    Siemens Energy-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens Energy kassiert Ergebnisprognose - Probleme bei Gamesa
    BlackRock: Qualitätsaktien können die nächste Etappe des globalen Bullenmarktes anführen
    Kryptoplattform-Gründer womöglich mit Bitcoins im Milliardenwert auf der Flucht
    US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
    Klingelnberg-Aktie in Rot: Klingelnberg von Unwetter betroffen - Aktie war vorübergehend vom Handel ausgesetzt
    Li Auto, Xpeng und NIO holen auf: Tesla-Konkurrenten mit neuen Auslieferungsrekorden
    VAT kündigt Halbjahreszahlen deutlich über eigenen Prognosen an - VAT-Aktie etwas tiefer
    Feintool meldet deutlich höheren Umsatz im Semester und sichert Finanzierung - Feintool-Aktie schiesst nach oben
    Daimler-Aktie etwas tiefer: Daimler kann trotz Chip-Knappheit Gewinn verbuchen

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit