28.03.2021 17:38:00
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title on 16th May 2021 at ICCA Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality group said, this is a free culinary competition and is open to all Young chefs, 28 years old and below as on 24th May 2021. The first round was judged based on the dish picture and recipe provided by email. A team of Worldchefs Judges adjudicated and finalized the 22 shortlists based on the recipe and dish picture to move Semi Final cook off at ICCA Dubai.
The list of selected chefs for the Semi Finals is below and can also be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/semi-finals
Chef Excellence Awards Semi Finalists
1
Suraji Sivadas, Waldorf Astoria Dubai
2
Ijas CK, Commis Chef, Ellora by Vikas Khanna
3
Sanjay Singh Saud, Caesars Bluewaters
4
Saraj Mohamad, Seventh Avenue Cafe(Ras Al Khaimah)
5
Lekhnath Thapaliya, Emirates Flight Catering
6
Namal Dissanayake, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
7
Hanggi Setya, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
8
Farhan Memon, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
9
Ankit Tariyal, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach
10
Lucky Chaudhary, ADDRESS DOWNTOWN
11
Lejorn Hill, Paramount Hotel Dubai
12
Sai Krishna Vamsi, Fairmont the Palm, Dubai
13
Kamal Maharjan, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront
14
Naresh Bhatt, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront
15
Umesh, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront
16
Tarun Mehrotra, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront
17
Saumya, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
18
Nipun De Silva, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
19
Bombuwala Dewage Sajith Samarayanake, Armani Hotel Dubai
20
Kiran Aryal, Jumeirah Al Naseem
21
Janith, Address Beach Resort
22
Govind, Address Beach Resort
"The result is judged based on creativity, balance of the Ingredients, flavours and presentation," said Chef Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild. A team of Worldchefs Judges shall adjudicate in all rounds following the Worldchefs Judging guidelines for practical cookery classes, Uwe added.
"The main aim of the activity is to develop the young chefs in UAE so that they can learn and benefit," said Chef Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild. For the 1st Round, we had received recipes and based on the creation a list of shortlisted chefs was chosen to cook at ICCA Semi Finals. The chosen finalists will then battle out at the Award night for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year Trophy'", added Chef Uwe.
Keeping in mind of the current situations, Masks, Safety equipment and Social distancing should be always maintained, added Raj.
"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners are purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 24thMay 2021. We also have some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards. The evening will also have cook off among some young chefs and the winners will be presented with the Young Chef of the Year trophy," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.
The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for Chefs working within:
- Hotels/Resorts/Apartments
- Airlines (Domestic & international)
- Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)
- Facilities Management Companies
Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.
The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.
