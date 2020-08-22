22 CKGSB Alumni and Professor Named on the Forbes China Philanthropy List

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is proud to announce that 21 alumni and 1 professor made the Forbes China '2020 China Philanthropy List'. The list honors business leaders committed to solving some of the world's most pressing issues. Of the RMB 17.91 billion (USD 2.58 billion) donations made, approximately RMB 3.1 billion (USD 446 million) were made by CKGSB alumni and professor.

Social responsibility has been in CKGSB's DNA since its foundation. Going beyond the boundaries of traditional business schools, CKGSB has pioneered a series of experiments to nurture business leaders who compete and collaborate for the economic, social and global good.

In 2005, CKGSB pioneered the incorporation of humanities into core business curricula to give students a more holistic view of business. CKGSB also set up EMBA philanthropy scholarships, now awarded across all degree programs, to outstanding leaders. Since 2009, all degree students are required to complete volunteering hours in order to graduate, resulting in over 150,000+ hours served. In 2018, social innovation became a compulsory module for all degree programs.

CKGSB now partners with different sectors to develop a global ecosystem for a new generation of disruptors who are economically, socially and environmentally responsible, while embracing technologic innovation.

The full list of CKGSB alumni and professor from the 2020 Forbes China Philanthropy List:

Name Company CKGSB Program Jack Ma Alibaba CEO Program Yu Liang Vanke CEO Program Dang Yanbao Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group CEO Program Yan Zhi Zall EMBA Program Xu Jiankang Powerlong Group CEO Program Chen Bang Aier Eye Hospital Group CEO Program Wu Yajun Longfor Group CEO Program Lin Zhong CIFI Holdings EMBA Program Ding Shizhong Anta Sports CEO Program & Business Scholars Program Zhang Bo Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Business Scholars Program Guo Guangchang Fosun International Limited CEO Program Yu Gang 111 Group CKGSB Professor of Management Practice of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ruan Liping Bull Group Executive Education Program Ma Jianrong Shenzhou International Group CEO Program Huang Chaoyang China SCE Group Business Scholars Program Ge Yiyang Dafa Properties EMBA Program & Business Scholars Program Leng Youbin China Feihe CEO Program Ding Shuibo Xtep China CEO Program Ke Xiping Xiamen Hengxing Group CEO Program Jiang Nanchun Focus Media EMBA Program & CEO Program Chen Kaixuan Guangzhou Liby Group CEO Program & Business Scholars Program Zhang Wenzhong Wumart Group CEO Program

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)