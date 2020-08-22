|
22 CKGSB Alumni and Professor Named on the Forbes China Philanthropy List
BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is proud to announce that 21 alumni and 1 professor made the Forbes China '2020 China Philanthropy List'. The list honors business leaders committed to solving some of the world's most pressing issues. Of the RMB 17.91 billion (USD 2.58 billion) donations made, approximately RMB 3.1 billion (USD 446 million) were made by CKGSB alumni and professor.
Social responsibility has been in CKGSB's DNA since its foundation. Going beyond the boundaries of traditional business schools, CKGSB has pioneered a series of experiments to nurture business leaders who compete and collaborate for the economic, social and global good.
In 2005, CKGSB pioneered the incorporation of humanities into core business curricula to give students a more holistic view of business. CKGSB also set up EMBA philanthropy scholarships, now awarded across all degree programs, to outstanding leaders. Since 2009, all degree students are required to complete volunteering hours in order to graduate, resulting in over 150,000+ hours served. In 2018, social innovation became a compulsory module for all degree programs.
CKGSB now partners with different sectors to develop a global ecosystem for a new generation of disruptors who are economically, socially and environmentally responsible, while embracing technologic innovation.
The full list of CKGSB alumni and professor from the 2020 Forbes China Philanthropy List:
Name
Company
CKGSB Program
Jack Ma
Alibaba
CEO Program
Yu Liang
Vanke
CEO Program
Dang Yanbao
Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group
CEO Program
Yan Zhi
Zall
EMBA Program
Xu Jiankang
Powerlong Group
CEO Program
Chen Bang
Aier Eye Hospital Group
CEO Program
Wu Yajun
Longfor Group
CEO Program
Lin Zhong
CIFI Holdings
EMBA Program
Ding Shizhong
Anta Sports
CEO Program & Business Scholars Program
Zhang Bo
Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group
Business Scholars Program
Guo Guangchang
Fosun International Limited
CEO Program
Yu Gang
111 Group
CKGSB Professor of Management Practice of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Ruan Liping
Bull Group
Executive Education Program
Ma Jianrong
Shenzhou International Group
CEO Program
Huang Chaoyang
China SCE Group
Business Scholars Program
Ge Yiyang
Dafa Properties
EMBA Program & Business Scholars Program
Leng Youbin
China Feihe
CEO Program
Ding Shuibo
Xtep China
CEO Program
Ke Xiping
Xiamen Hengxing Group
CEO Program
Jiang Nanchun
Focus Media
EMBA Program & CEO Program
Chen Kaixuan
Guangzhou Liby Group
CEO Program & Business Scholars Program
Zhang Wenzhong
Wumart Group
CEO Program
