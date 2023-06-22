22/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions

Company announcement 22/2023

Notification of transactions

Kolding, Denmark, 22 June 2023 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S ("Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S subscription rights:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Closely associated person to Troels Øberg, member of the board of directors of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b)

LEI

984500COESDF699DEC11

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Subscription rights that Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S (as existing shareholder) has received as part of a rights issue in the Issuer, cf. prospectus dated 13 June 2023. For each four (4) subscription rights, 1 share of nominal value DKK 1 in the Issuer may be subscribed for against payment of DKK 4.50.

ISIN: DK0062271557

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of subscription rights

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) PNDG *See below 74,290,803

d)

Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

74,290,803 subscription rights in total.

*Upon completion of the rights issue (the "Issue"), cf. 4a) above, the purchase price for the subscription rights shall be paid in shares in the Issuer, whereby the number of shares in the Issuer to be transferred by the purchaser to Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S as payment for the subscription rights (the "Consideration Shares") shall be calculated as follows:

A = B / C, where:

A is the number of shares in the Issuer to be transferred by the Purchaser to Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S as payment for the subscription rights, i.e. the Consideration Shares,

B is the total proceeds in DKK realised by the Purchaser from partial resale of the subscription rights after deduction of costs to the Purchaser; and

C is the price per share of nominally DKK 1 at which shares are offered in the Issue, i.e. DKK 4.50.

In the event the Issue is not completed the purchase price shall be the net proceeds received by the Buyer in connection with the sale of the subscription rights.

e)

Date of the transaction

16 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

