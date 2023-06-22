Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'123 -0.5%  SPI 14'644 -0.4%  Dow 33'952 -0.3%  DAX 15'920 -0.6%  Euro 0.9825 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'280 -1.0%  Gold 1'928 -0.3%  Bitcoin 26'915 0.3%  Dollar 0.8939 0.1%  Öl 76.5 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
SNB-Jordan nach Leitzinsanhebung: Werden wenn nötig Zinsen weiter erhöhen
COSMO-Aktie dennoch deutlich im Minus: Lizenzvereinbarung mit Hyundai Pharma für Akne-Creme in Korea
Carlo Gavazzi-Aktie: Zweistelliges Wachstum in Europa und Amerika
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
Bayer-Aktie tiefer: Untersuchung des Nierenmedikaments Finerenon bei Typ-1-Diabetes
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Logitech2575132Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Green Hydrogen Systems A-S Bearer and-or registered Aktie [Valor: 112003351 / ISIN: DK0061540341]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.06.2023 10:35:41

22/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions

Green Hydrogen Systems A-S Bearer and-or registered
11.06 DKK -0.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement 22/2023

Notification of transactions

Kolding, Denmark, 22 June 2023 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S ("Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S subscription rights:

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Closely associated person to Troels Øberg, member of the board of directors of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
LEI
984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Subscription rights that Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S (as existing shareholder) has received as part of a rights issue in the Issuer, cf. prospectus dated 13 June 2023. For each four (4) subscription rights, 1 share of nominal value DKK 1 in the Issuer may be subscribed for against payment of DKK 4.50.

ISIN: DK0062271557
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of subscription rights
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
PNDG *See below74,290,803

d)
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
74,290,803 subscription rights in total.

*Upon completion of the rights issue (the "Issue"), cf. 4a) above, the purchase price for the subscription rights shall be paid in shares in the Issuer, whereby the number of shares in the Issuer to be transferred by the purchaser to Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S as payment for the subscription rights (the "Consideration Shares") shall be calculated as follows:
A = B / C, where:
A is the number of shares in the Issuer to be transferred by the Purchaser to Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S as payment for the subscription rights, i.e. the Consideration Shares,
B is the total proceeds in DKK realised by the Purchaser from partial resale of the subscription rights after deduction of costs to the Purchaser; and
C is the price per share of nominally DKK 1 at which shares are offered in the Issue, i.e. DKK 4.50.
In the event the Issue is not completed the purchase price shall be the net proceeds received by the Buyer in connection with the sale of the subscription rights.
e)
Date of the transaction
16 June 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Green Hydrogen Systems A-S Bearer and-or registered

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Green Hydrogen Systems A-S Bearer and-or registered

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:03 SMI mit neuem 10-Wochen-Tief
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.06.2023
08:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
06:21 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 16'000er-Marke auf der Probe
21.06.23 Ethereum Kurs steigt wieder über 1.800 Dollar – die Gründe
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'558.52 19.67 3WSSMU
Short 11'794.47 13.89 JASSMU
Short 12'239.59 8.89 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'123.86 22.06.2023 10:50:38
Long 10'633.64 19.00 XASSMU
Long 10'379.61 13.31 ANSSMU
Long 9'958.40 8.85 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Nach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX letztendlich tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB: fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zum Franken nach
NYSE-Wert General Motors: Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla dürfte laut GM-CEO grosse Einsparungen ermöglichen
Anleihe-Experte Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet 2023 keine weiteren Zinserhöhungen und rät Anlegern zum Umbau ihrer Portfolios
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittwochnachmittag gefragt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit