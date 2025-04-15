Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Galderma-Aktie in Grün: Hautstraffer auf dem chinesischen Mark
S&P 500 bildet Todeskreuz - Analysten bleiben dennoch gelassen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie höher: Zusammenarbeit mit Orange verlängert
Ausblick: ASML NV legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Sika-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Moderates Wachstum im Startquartal 2025
15.04.2025 14:58:26

21/2025·Trifork Group: Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2025

Trifork
81.20 DKK 0.37%
Company announcement no. 21 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 15 April 2025

Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2025

The shareholders of Trifork Group AG ("Trifork") today approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at Trifork’s Annual General Meeting 2025 (the "AGM") which was held at Grabenstrasse 2, 6430 Baar, Switzerland.

Composition of the Board of Directors
The shareholders re-elected Julie Galbo as Chairperson of the Board of Directors and all other members standing for re-election for a term of one year. In addition, the shareholders elected Lars Stugemo as new member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year. The Board of Directors designated Maria Hjorth as Vice-Chairperson. Furthermore, the shareholders (re-)elected the following members of the Board of Directors to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for one year: Julie Galbo, Maria Hjorth, and Lars Stugemo. The Board of Directors designated Maria Hjorth as Chairperson of this Committee.

Olivier Jaquet decided not to stand for re-election. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Chairperson thanked him for his valuable contributions during his six terms of office.

Financial and non-financial reports
The AGM had to vote on Trifork’s financial and non-financial reports. In accordance with applicable laws and regulation, the ESG report was prepared compliant with EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). This report, as well as the annual report with consolidated and separate financial statements, were approved.

Remuneration confirmed and prospectively approved
The shareholders approved the 2024 remuneration report in a consultative vote. Further, the shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of the remuneration for the Board of Directors from the AGM 2025 to the AGM 2026. Additionally, the shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of the fixed and variable remuneration for the members of the Executive Management for the financial year 2026.




Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


