20th Annual Last Gadget Standing Announces Top 10 Finalists

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Gadget Standing, one of the longest-running events produced by Living in Digital Times (LIDT) in partnership with CTA, will celebrate its 20th year at CES 2020 on Thursday, January 9 in Las Vegas. Celebrating 20 years of audience-based awards at CES, Last Gadget Standing places voting in the attendee's hands and is certain to be one of the biggest highlights of CES week once again this year.

Hundreds of applications including cutting edge IoT devices, AI-powered devices, AR/VR, self-driving kits and more, submitted for a chance to be dubbed one of the top ten finalists for CES 2020 Last Gadget Standing. The Last Gadget Standing live event will take place at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 9, at 10:30a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, LVCC N255.

Congratulations to the 2020 finalists:

Lioness Vibrator , Lioness

, Lioness MedWand , MedWand Solutions, Inc.

, MedWand Solutions, Inc. Octobo , Thinker-Tinker

, Thinker-Tinker WOWCube , CubiOs Inc

, CubiOs Inc Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh , NETGEAR

, NETGEAR ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief , Tivic Health

, Tivic Health Phyn Smart Water Assistant , Phyn

, Phyn Flic 2 Smart Button , Flic

, Flic DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker , Tink Digital Inc

, Tink Digital Inc Ambassador Interpreter , Waverly Labs Inc.

At the live event on Thursday, January 9th attendees can experience electrifying demonstrations of the top ten products that have been selected by a jury of expert judges. The audience then votes on the product they believe is most likely to go on to CES fame. The voting is done using a non-scientific, but really raucous, applause-o-meter where microphones are secretly placed around the room. Those who can't attend the live event are invited to vote for the People's Choice Online award online beginning on Dec. 3rd.

The 20th Annual Last Gadget Standing is hosted by Jennifer Jolly, Emmy award-winning tech-life TV show host and writer for The New York Times. The contest's media and production partner, Getgeeked.tv, produces the famed halftime trivia contest where the audience can win exciting swag by correctly answering some arcane CES history.

Online voting for The People's Choice begins on December 3, 2019 and ends on January 7, 2020. The public can vote for their favorite of the entire list online at https://lastgadgetstanding.com/ by simply clicking the like button on the photo.

For more information, please visit https://lastgadgetstanding.com/.

MEDIA:

Don't have time to see it all? Please save the date for our press conference on January 5, 2020 where we'll provide the highlights for you. For interviews, more information, launch details, preview stories, and more please contact Victoria (Tori) Elder at Victoria@VictoriSolutions.com. Press registration is now open.

About Living in Digital Times

Founded by veteran technology journalist Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times (LIDT) brings together the most knowledgeable leaders and the latest innovations impacting both technology and lifestyle. LIDT helps companies identify and act on emerging trends, create compelling company narratives, and do better business through strong network connections. LIDT produces technology conferences, exhibits, and events at CES in Las Vegas and other locations throughout the year by lifestyle verticals. Core brands include Digital Health Summit, Digital Money Forum, FitnessTech, Baby Tech, Kids@Play, Family Tech Summit, FamilyTech TV, Beauty Tech, Wearables, Last Gadget Standing and the KAPi Awards. The company also works with various foundations and manages the Young Innovators to Watch awards recognizing student STEAM innovations. For more information, visit www.LivinginDigitalTimes.com and keep up with our latest news on Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook.

