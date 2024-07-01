Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Golar LNG LtdShs Aktie [Valor: 1246198 / ISIN: BMG9456A1009]
01.07.2024 21:11:03

2024 Annual General Meeting

Golar LNG LtdShs
31.60 USD 0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Further to the press release of June 10, 2024 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 13, 2024, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at https://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
July 1, 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


