04.11.2022 00:56:00

2022 Los Angeles Auto Show Announces Preliminary Press Conference Schedule for AutoMobility LA® on November 17

Event To Feature Global Reveal by Subaru and North American Debuts by Hyundai, Fiat, Genesis, Kia, VinFast and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show® today announces the preliminary press conference schedule for  AutoMobility LA® (AMLA), its annual gathering for both media and industry professionals on November 17. Showcasing automotive industry innovation and growth with an emphasis on electrification as its central pillar, the day will be highlighted by a selection of significant debuts.

LA Auto Show

The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. 

8:40 a.m. to 9 a.m.               

9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.               

9:25 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.         

10:05 a.m. to 10: 35 a.m.

10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

11:25 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

12:05 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.

12:40 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.      

2:05 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.         

2:55 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.         

3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.         

3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.         

4:25 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.
          

 5:05 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.         

Networking Breakfast                        

NACTOY                                                     

Hispanic Motor Press                         

Subaru Global Debut                           

Hyundai North American Debut   

Fiat North American Debut             

Genesis North American Debut     

Kia North American Debut               

Networking Lunch                               

Charge Cars North American Debut

Indy Autonomous Challenge           

Motor Trend "Coding The Car" Doc.

VinFast North American Debut     

Hyperion Companies                          

Global Launch/Auto Show Debut

  Blink Charging Global Launch        

Gilbert Lindsay Plaza

Concourse Foyer

Concourse Foyer

West Hall

South Hall

West Hall

South Hall

South Hall

Gilbert Lindsay Plaza

West Atrium

West Atrium

Theater

South Hall

South Hall
      

 West Atrium                          

As part of the 115th Anniversary events, the show's networking luncheon will kick off with a moderated Q&A session between Petersen Automotive Museum's Chief Archivist Laura Fisher and Czinger performance vehicles Founder Kevin Czinger and Co-Founder Lukas Czinger discussing automobile innovation over the last century and into the future.

In the days leading to the November 17 AMLA media gathering, Porsche, Toyota and Volkswagen have chosen Los Angeles for debuts of significant vehicles encompassing electric, hybrid and traditional gas-fueled models.

Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the 115th anniversary Los Angeles Auto Show will run from November 18 to 27. The show will be highlighted by displays from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Charge Cars, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer EV, Hyperion, Hyundai, INDI EV, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless; tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets or at on-site ticketing kiosks with a credit or bank card. Individual tickets, family and VIP packages include:

  • Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $22, Senior $12, Child $6
  • VIP Early Entry on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45, Senior $24, Child $12
  • VIP Guided Tours on Select Weekdays and Weekends: Adult $100, Child $45
  • Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $65

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are also available. For groups of 20 or more, please contact the Los Angeles Auto Show directly for group ticket pricing.

For additional information, please visit laautoshow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 18-27. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

For press inquiries, email Jeff Perlman at media@laautoshow.com.

LA Auto Show Indoor Track

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-los-angeles-auto-show-announces-preliminary-press-conference-schedule-for-automobility-la-on-november-17-301668498.html

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

