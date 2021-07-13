2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing Reveals a Compelling New Sport Adventure Vehicle

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today revealed pricing and packaging details for its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, starting at $23,990. The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else on the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, and powerful and efficient powertrain options. The flexible open bed and cutting-edge connectivity are packaged in a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle is produced in Montgomery, Alabama and goes on sale in late July.

2022 Santa Cruz Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $23,990 SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $27,190 SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $30,460 SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $25,490 SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $28,690 SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $31,960 SEL Premium 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $35,680 Limited 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $39,720

Freight Charges for the 2022MY Santa Cruz are $1,185.

Generous Standard Equipment Levels Establish a New Market Segment

Santa Cruz includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. The segment-defining Sport Adventure Vehicle includes category-bending feature advantages such as:

18-inch alloy wheels

LED taillamps and cargo area lighting

Integrated rear bumper side steps

Rear privacy glass

Body-colored side mirrors

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®

Molded composite bed (vs. steel bed)

Lockable underfloor bed storage

Power-locking tailgate

Remote open tailgate via fob

Rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (vs. one-piece)

Rear occupant alert

Driver attention warning

Lane keeping/lane following assist

Intelligent speed limit warning

Leading vehicle departure alert

Why Santa Cruz?

Santa Cruz was developed to be the ultimate Sport Adventure Vehicle, a moniker confirmed in Hyundai's early consumer research. Many active consumers tend to carry gear and equipment that are better suited for an open bed, yet still value the secure utility of a compact SUV. Santa Cruz has a unique, bold design and creates an entirely new segment that meets buyer needs like no vehicle before it.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

