2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing Reveals a Compelling New Sport Adventure Vehicle

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today revealed pricing and packaging details for its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, starting at $23,990. The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else on the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, and powerful and efficient powertrain options. The flexible open bed and cutting-edge connectivity are packaged in a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle is produced in Montgomery, Alabama and goes on sale in late July.
2022 Santa Cruz Pricing
Model
Engine
Transmission
Drivetrain
MSRP
SE
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$23,990
SEL
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$27,190
SEL Activity
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$30,460
SE
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$25,490
SEL
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$28,690
SEL Activity
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$31,960
SEL Premium
2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
8-speed DCT
with SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$35,680
Limited
2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
8-speed DCT
with SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$39,720
Freight Charges for the 2022MY Santa Cruz are $1,185.
Generous Standard Equipment Levels Establish a New Market Segment
Santa Cruz includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. The segment-defining Sport Adventure Vehicle includes category-bending feature advantages such as:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- LED taillamps and cargo area lighting
- Integrated rear bumper side steps
- Rear privacy glass
- Body-colored side mirrors
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®
- Molded composite bed (vs. steel bed)
- Lockable underfloor bed storage
- Power-locking tailgate
- Remote open tailgate via fob
- Rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (vs. one-piece)
- Rear occupant alert
- Driver attention warning
- Lane keeping/lane following assist
- Intelligent speed limit warning
- Leading vehicle departure alert
Why Santa Cruz?
Santa Cruz was developed to be the ultimate Sport Adventure Vehicle, a moniker confirmed in Hyundai's early consumer research. Many active consumers tend to carry gear and equipment that are better suited for an open bed, yet still value the secure utility of a compact SUV. Santa Cruz has a unique, bold design and creates an entirely new segment that meets buyer needs like no vehicle before it.
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:
- America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
- Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
