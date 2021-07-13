SMI 12’082 0.8%  SPI 15’530 0.8%  Dow 34’996 0.4%  DAX 15’791 0.7%  Euro 1.0856 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’093 0.6%  Gold 1’807 -0.1%  Bitcoin 30’109 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9150 0.0%  Öl 75.2 -0.5% 
Hyundai Motor Aktie [Valor: 722610 / ISIN: USY384721251]
13.07.2021 01:24:00

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing Reveals a Compelling New Sport Adventure Vehicle

Hyundai Motor
44.58 CHF -1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today revealed pricing and packaging details for its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, starting at $23,990. The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else on the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, and powerful and efficient powertrain options. The flexible open bed and cutting-edge connectivity are packaged in a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle is produced in Montgomery, Alabama and goes on sale in late July.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

2022 Santa Cruz Pricing

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP

SE

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$23,990

SEL

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$27,190

SEL Activity

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$30,460

SE

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$25,490

SEL

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$28,690

SEL Activity

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$31,960

SEL Premium

2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.

8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$35,680

Limited

2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.

8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$39,720

Freight Charges for the 2022MY Santa Cruz are $1,185.

Generous Standard Equipment Levels Establish a New Market Segment
Santa Cruz includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. The segment-defining Sport Adventure Vehicle includes category-bending feature advantages such as:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED taillamps and cargo area lighting
  • Integrated rear bumper side steps
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Body-colored side mirrors
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®
  • Molded composite bed (vs. steel bed)
  • Lockable underfloor bed storage
  • Power-locking tailgate
  • Remote open tailgate via fob
  • Rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (vs. one-piece)
  • Rear occupant alert
  • Driver attention warning
  • Lane keeping/lane following assist
  • Intelligent speed limit warning
  • Leading vehicle departure alert

Why Santa Cruz?
Santa Cruz was developed to be the ultimate Sport Adventure Vehicle, a moniker confirmed in Hyundai's early consumer research. Many active consumers tend to carry gear and equipment that are better suited for an open bed, yet still value the secure utility of a compact SUV. Santa Cruz has a unique, bold design and creates an entirely new segment that meets buyer needs like no vehicle before it.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

  • America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
  • Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-hyundai-santa-cruz-pricing-reveals-a-compelling-new-sport-adventure-vehicle-301331985.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

﻿

