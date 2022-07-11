Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’027 0.1%  SPI 14’205 0.0%  Dow 31’174 -0.5%  DAX 12’832 -1.4%  Euro 0.9869 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’472 -1.0%  Gold 1’734 -0.5%  Bitcoin 19’915 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9832 0.8%  Öl 106.4 -0.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

12.07.2022 01:00:00

2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo Opens Online

BEIJING, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo, hosted by the CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly hosted by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company, opened online on the "CCPIT cloud exhibition platform".

Welcom to join 2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo

This exhibition takes Chinese enterprises as the main body, takes the needs of sellers in Oceania and the South Pacific region as the core, and uses the digital exhibition platform to provide enterprises with online negotiation opportunities and accurate matching services. It is expected that more than 3000 buyers will visit and connect online. The exhibits cover Textile, Clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, Medical devices, Building materials and Hardware, Gifts and office supplies, Home appliances and Furniture, Consumer electronics and other fields. The exhibition also set up 13 exhibition areas, among which the "Chinese Brand" exhibition area highlights Chinese brand enterprises, products and services, and establishes a good image of Chinese Brands. In the "Service Trade" exhibition area, service trade enterprises are preferred, and efforts are made to promote "Chinese services" to go global and deeply integrate into the global industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain.

At present, the digital mode combining online and offline is becoming the new normal of the exhibition industry. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) actively plans to continue to help Chinese enterprises "maintain orders" and "stabilize foreign trade" by relying on the accumulated experience in organizing digital exhibitions, and makes full use of the platform advantages of the "CCPIT cloud Exhibition" to display China's development achievements, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Oceania and the South Pacific region, while introducing the business environment in Oceania, interpreting the relevant free trade agreements and the global economic and trade friction index and other important information. During the exhibition, six industry matchmaking meetings will be held, with themes including Textile, Clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, Medical devices, Hardware and Building materials, Gifts and office supplies, Home appliances and Consumer electronics, to help Chinese enterprises further conduct online exchanges with politicians and businessmen in Oceania and the South Pacific region. The exhibition period of this expo is 10 days and will end on July 21, 2022.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-china-oceania-and-south-pacific-international-trade-digital-expo-opens-online-301583601.html

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

11.07.22 Shell: Rückenwind durch hohe Benzinpreise
11.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
11.07.22 Marktüberblick: Porsche und VW haussieren
11.07.22 SMI vor schwächerem Wochenauftakt
11.07.22 Freundlicher Start in den Juli
11.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Musk quits Twitter deal🐦 Stocks gain⬆️US banks💸TSMC💡 Inflation🔥Sentiment📊OPEC🛢️
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
07.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.5% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65% European) auf Nestle SA, Lonza Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.22 Marktupdate 6. Juli: Rezessionsängste dominieren den Markt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’434.75 15.51 XSSMCU
Short 11’648.60 11.90 XSSMDU
Short 12’138.17 8.64 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’027.16 11.07.2022 17:31:54
Long 10’382.49 17.76 WSSM8U
Long 10’315.31 13.35 JSSMVU
Long 9’695.69 7.67 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Wiederaufflammende Corona-Ängste in China: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktie springt hoch: Dufry und Autogrill beschliessen Fusion
Weshalb der Euro das 20-Jahrestief unterbietet - zum Franken unter Parität
Wartung von Nord Stream 1 - was passiert danach?
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei NEL ASA zu
UBS-Aktie mit Abschlägen: UBS will offenbar Iqbal Khan zu alleinigem Vermögensverwaltungs-Chef machen
Zuger Kantonalbank-Aktie fällt dennoch: Zuger Kantonalbank kann deutliches Wachstum vermelden
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich vor
Fondsmanager Trevor Greetham: Erleichterungsrallys kein Grund zum Einstieg - Bärenmarkt wird noch lange dauern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wiederaufflammende Corona-Ängste in China: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich

Der heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte sich nach einem schwachen Start wieder an die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Für den DAX ging es dagegen bergab. Die Wall Street lieferte einen schwachen Start in die neue Woche ab. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen: Während es in Japan bergauf ging, sanken die Kurse in Shanghai und Hongkong.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit