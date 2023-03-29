SMI 10'963 1.2%  SPI 14'339 1.2%  Dow 32'661 0.8%  DAX 15'329 1.2%  Euro 0.9963 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'231 1.5%  Gold 1'966 -0.4%  Bitcoin 26'028 3.7%  Dollar 0.9191 -0.1%  Öl 78.3 -0.8% 
29.03.2023 21:01:30

2022 Annual Report Publication

Kudelski
1.73 CHF 2.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2022 Annual Report Publication

29.03.2023 / 21:01 CET/CEST

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 29 2023 The Kudelski Group has published its 2022 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

 

***

Annonce événementielle au sens de larticle. 53 RC

 

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2022

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 29 mars 2023 Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2021 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 377 45 12

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1596291

 
End of News EQS News Service

1596291  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596291&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

