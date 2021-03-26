2021, UNNC is worthy of your application

NINGBO, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC) is approved by the Ministry of Education of China and was established by the University of Nottingham in the UK. It is the first Chinese mainland establishment to introduce world-class universities with high-quality teaching resources. It has independent legal personality and campus.

UNNC combines the superior disciplines of the University of Nottingham in the UK with the needs of mainlandChina's social and economic development, transforms them into degree courses with world-class standards, and implements a teaching evaluation system that is completely consistent with the University of Nottingham.

En route to admission

Application for Hong Kong students could be made through the following paths, students can choose one result as major proof for application:

1. HKDSE results

Students from Hong Kong may be considered for preliminary year with HKDSE results of 3,3,3,3.

These results should normally include two electives and exclude Liberal Studies. Applicants also need to take the IELTS overall 5.5 or above (writing is no less than 5).

2. Joint entrance examination (JEE)

First division line or above (score of 400) with English score no less than 115.

Students may inquire about the admissions policies, application procedures and information on "Admissions Information of Mainland Universities for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan students" (www.gatzs.com.cn).

Looking to apply for qualifying year

1. HKDSE results

Students from Hong Kong may be considered for qualifying year with HKDSE results of 5, 5, 4.

These results should normally include two electives and exclude Liberal Studies, Chinese Language and English Language. Applicants also need to take the IELTS overall 6.5 or above (writing is no less than 6).

2. Higher Level Diplomas and Associate Degrees can be considered for year two entry.

A typical requirement would be an average grade of B (70-79%) or a GPA of 3.0 (out of 4.0) in a relevant subject. Applicants also must take the IELTS overall 6.5 or above (writing is no less than 6).

3. We accept students having A-levels, SAT, AP, or IB. For more details please contact the HMT office. (Email : HMT@nottingham.edu.cn).

The application system will be closed soon

Admission application system will be closed by May 31, 2021. The IELTS score and graduation certificate must be submitted by 15 July 2021, conditional offers will be made where appropriate.

SOURCE University of Nottingham Ningbo China