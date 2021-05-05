SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
2021 sofi™ Award Winners Announced by Specialty Food Association

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the pandemic, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) has focused on creatively and consistently providing opportunities for its members. This includes the 49th Annual sofi™ Awards, a celebration of culinary excellence and creativity.

Specialty Food Association 2021 sofi Award Winners

...experts evaluated products in 49 categories that ranged from Cocktail Mixes & Mocktails to Yogurt & Kefir.

Available only to product-qualified members of the SFA, the sofi Awards opened March 1 and resulted in nearly 1,500 products from around the world pouring into SFA's partner for the awards, the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC). Through anonymous tastings, FIC experts evaluated products in 49 categories that ranged from Cocktail Mixes & Mocktails to Yogurt & Kefir. A detailed process assessed entrants for their flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation, then judges awarded 130 specialty food products with gold, silver, and new product trophies. Click here for a full list of winners.

"The sofi Awards have been recognizing the best of the best in the specialty food industry since 1972," said Laura Lozada, VP, Membership for the Specialty Food Association. "We are so proud of our members and their perseverance during this difficult time. They continue to innovate and grow and are the foundation of our industry. The SFA is honored to recognize their creativity and the quality of their products."

The sofi Product of the Year Award will be presented to two different winners, one for New Product of the Year, and one for Product of the Year. Both will be announced Tuesday, May 11th, at 10:45 am during Specialty Food LIVE!™ May, the third digital marketplace event held by the SFA. 

New for May, eligible exhibitors will feature a purchase link to the new SFA Infinite Aisle marketplace in their digital showrooms which allows buyers to purchase products from SFA members during and after the event. sofi Awards winners will be able to highlight this in their showrooms, as well.

Registration for the Specialty Food LIVE! is at specialtyfood.com; the event is trade-only. Journalists who cover the specialty food industry may apply for press credentials here.

About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace event; and SFA Feed, the daily source for news, trends and new product information in the specialty food industry (feed.specialtyfood.com).

Facebook: Specialty Food Association
LinkedIn: Specialty Food Association
Twitter: @Specialty_Food
Instagram: @specialtyfoodassociation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-sofi-award-winners-announced-by-specialty-food-association-301284660.html

SOURCE Specialty Food Association

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

